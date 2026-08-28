Tocvan Ventures Corp.: Tocvan Announces New Surface Mineralization in Several Zones at Gran Pilar Gold-Silver Project

Expansion of Bojorquez Target and Discovery of New Zone 4 km North of Main Zone within Central Corridor, Exploration Ongoing

HERMOSILLO, MX / ACCESS Newswire / August 28, 2026 / Tocvan Ventures Corp. (the "Company" or "Tocvan") (CSE:TOC)(OTCQB:TCVNF)(WKN:TV3/A2PE64) is pleased to announce new surface exploration results outlining additional gold-silver mineralization across multiple zones at its 100%-owned Gran Pilar Gold-Silver Project in Sonora, Mexico.

Recent rock sampling has expanded the Bojorquez Target and identified a new mineralized zone approximately four kilometres north of the Main Zone within the emerging Central Corridor. Highlight rock samples returned values of up to 2.4 g/t Au and 67 g/t Ag, with copper values reaching 1.6% Cu associated with old mine workings hosted in a tourmaline breccia. The Central Corridor trend has now been traced over a strike length exceeding 1,000 metres on the same structural orientation as the Main Zone (Figure 1.). Sampling and mapping across the Central Corridor are ongoing with soil grids in progress.

Key Highlights

Bojorquez Expansion: Additional sampling has extended the known surface footprint of the Bojorquez Target (previously outlined ~3 km east of the Main Zone), confirming continuity of gold-silver mineralization with strong pathfinder element support.

New Central Corridor Zone: A newly defined zone located ~4 km north of the Main Zone along the Central Corridor returned anomalous to significant gold and silver values in rock chip samples. The mineralized trend extends over 1,000 metres in length and displays geological characteristics similar to the South Block and Main Zone.

Rock Sample Results: Peak values of 2.4 g/t Au and 67 g/t Ag, along with copper up to 1.6% Cu related to historic mine workings in a tourmaline breccia. Samples also returned elevated arsenic, antimony, and other base-metal pathfinders consistent with the epithermal system at Gran Pilar.

These results further demonstrate the district-scale potential of Gran Pilar, with multiple mineralized trends now defined across the property and remaining open for expansion.

The new Central Corridor zone lies along a structural trend interpreted from recent mapping, magnetic data, and surface geochemistry. Mineralization is hosted in andesitic volcanic rocks with quartz veining, silicification, hematite alteration, and localized brecciation, features analogous to those observed at the Main Zone and Mezquite target. Continuous sampling has outlined the corridor over more than 1,000 metres of strike, with mineralization remaining open along strike and untested at depth.

Notably, sampling near historic mine workings within a tourmaline breccia returned the highest copper values (up to 1.6% Cu) together with elevated gold and silver, highlighting the potential for polymetallic mineralization in structurally controlled zones.

Sampling at the expanded Bojorquez area continues to outline coherent gold-silver anomalies coincident with magnetic lows, reinforcing the potential for structurally controlled epithermal mineralization.

Figure 1. Target map of the Gran Pilar Project with recent surface sample highlights extending target to the east of the South Block and through the previously unsampled Central Corridor.

Chris Gordon, CEO of Tocvan, commented:

"These new surface results expand Bojorquez and open up an exciting new zone four kilometres north of the Main Zone in the Central Corridor. Returning rock samples up to 2.4 g/t gold and 67 g/t silver, with copper values as high as 1.6% associated with old mine workings in a tourmaline breccia, and the Central Corridor already defined over 1,000 metres of strike, further validates the multi-kilometre scale and polymetallic potential of the hydrothermal system at Gran Pilar. At the same time, our pilot facility is advancing rapidly, the heap leach pad is fully prepared for the liner and the processing plant in Hermosillo is near completion. With exploration success and development progress occurring in parallel, we are well positioned to deliver both near-term production and continued resource growth."

Surface exploration continues across the Central Corridor and other priority areas to refine targets for follow-up trenching and drilling. Results will be integrated with ongoing geophysical interpretation and the broader 2026 exploration program.

Sample Easting Northing Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) As (ppm) Cu (ppm) Pb (ppm) Sb (ppm) Zn (ppm) 247574 618075 3148115 2.35 1.3 252 309 48 42 77 675934 619772 3144242 1.81 16.6 998 606 670 14 968 675914 620200 3145565 1.14 2.1 79 7 887 <5 42 521084 619558 3143758 1.03 3.3 532 257 115 5 463 675932 620144 3144187 0.98 0.9 87 6 127 13 9 521064 619483 3144740 0.88 5.3 211 373 64 9 322 675895 619950 3145515 0.77 4.9 244 101 711 10 355 247599 618182 3148524 0.75 9.2 429 112 43 21 9 675897 620185 3145620 0.70 26.5 220 35 2920 26 102 521077 620015 3144220 0.43 1.3 59 14 127 12 57 247511 618625 3147780 0.37 14.4 46 160 65 587 44 247530 619400 3148265 0.36 1.8 11 18 12 5 32 521032 620240 3145155 0.34 1.1 303 52 13 5 9 521079 619910 3144210 0.26 6.4 69 36 455 9 77 521070 620175 3144180 0.23 0.5 84 3 13 9 10 247559 617433 3148132 0.22 3.9 43 151 44 16 78 247508 618560 3147600 0.21 7.3 13 214 4 7 26 247580 618140 3148203 0.20 12.8 281 16250 122 10 176 675933 619860 3144220 0.16 2.7 662 102 175 13 84 521071 620230 3144155 0.15 0.5 72 23 13 5 8 521013 620016 3144300 0.15 0.6 140 4 10 6 61 521065 619500 3144700 0.15 0.9 25 98 44 <5 109 247513 618550 3147790 0.02 1.7 26 12250 14 6 159 247514 618555 3147780 0.01 1.3 21 13550 18 10 129 247547 618366 3148125 0.09 66.7 81 690 322 69 99 247581 618213 3148480 0.04 21.7 51 64 1870 <5 40

Table 1. Rock chip sample results from first pass reconnaissance sampling across the South Block and Central Corridor.

Pilot Facility Update

Significant progress continues at the fully permitted 50,000-tonne pilot facility. The heap leach pad has been fully prepared and is ready for liner installation. In parallel, construction of the processing facility in Hermosillo is nearing completion. These advancements keep Tocvan on track for first production targeted in the fourth quarter of 2026.

Photo 1. Heap Leach pad fully prepared for next stage of lining at the fully permitted Pilot Facility

About Tocvan Ventures Corp.

Tocvan Ventures Corp. is a dynamic exploration and near-term producer advancing high-potential gold and silver projects in the mine-friendly jurisdiction of Sonora, Mexico. At its flagship Gran Pilar Gold-Silver Project, Tocvan holds a 100% interest in over 21 km² of prospective ground, bolstered by the pivotal 2023 land acquisition that provides ample space for scalable mine infrastructure, including a planned 50,000-tonne pilot production facility. Recent exploration successes, including near surface 3.1 m at 19.4 g/t Au, underscore Gran Pilar's potential as a premier gold-silver asset. Additionally, Tocvan's 100% owned Picacho Gold-Silver Project, located in the prolific Caborca Trend-home to some of Mexico's largest gold deposits-positions the Company for further growth. With robust metallurgical results (up to 99% gold and 97% silver recovery) and a strategic capital to bolster growth, Tocvan is poised to deliver significant shareholder value in a market buoyed by record-high gold prices. With approximately 78.7 million shares outstanding, Tocvan is committed to unlocking the full potential of its assets through innovative exploration, strategic development, and investor-focused initiatives.

Brodie A. Sutherland, Executive Chair for Tocvan Ventures Corp. and a qualified person ("QP") as defined by Canadian National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this release.

Quality Assurance / Quality Control

Rock and Drill samples were shipped for sample preparation to ALS Limited in Hermosillo, Sonora, Mexico and for analysis at the ALS laboratory in North Vancouver. The ALS Hermosillo and North Vancouver facilities are ISO 9001 and ISO/IEC 17025 certified. Gold was analyzed using 50-gram nominal weight fire assay with atomic absorption spectroscopy finish. Over limits for gold (>10 g/t), were analyzed using fire assay with a gravimetric finish. Silver and other elements were analyzed using a four-acid digestion with an ICP finish. Over limit analyses for silver (>100 g/t) were re-assayed using an ore-grade four-acid digestion with ICP-AES finish. Control samples comprising certified reference samples and blank samples were systematically inserted into the sample stream and analyzed as part of the Company's robust quality assurance / quality control protocol.

Soil Samples were shipped for sample preparation to ALS Limited in Hermosillo, Sonora, Mexico and for analysis at the ALS laboratory in North Vancouver. The ALS Hermosillo and North Vancouver facilities are ISO 9001 and ISO/IEC 17025 certified. Gold and multi-element analysis of soils was completed by aqua regia digestion and ICP-MS finish using a 50-gram nominal weight. Over limit gold values greater than 1 g/t were re-assayed with a more robust aqua regia digestion ad ICP-MS finish. Over limit analyses for silver (>100 g/t) were re-assayed using an ore-grade four-acid digestion with ICP-AES finish. Control samples comprising blank samples and certified reference materials were systematically inserted into the sample stream and analyzed as part of the Company's robust quality assurance / quality control protocol.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" which may include, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the activities, events or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future. Forward-looking information in this news release includes statements regarding the Transaction and anticipated next steps. Such forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words and phrases such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved.

These forward-looking statements, and any assumptions upon which they are based, are made in good faith and reflect our current judgment regarding the direction of our business. Management believes that these assumptions are reasonable. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors include, among others, risks related to the speculative nature of the Company's business, the Company's formative stage of development and the Company's financial position. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this news release and the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results, except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For more information, please contact:

TOCVAN VENTURES CORP.

Christopher Gordon, CEO

1150, 707 - 7 Ave SW

Calgary, Alberta T2P 3H6

Email: chris@tocvan.ca



Tyler Muir, Corporate Communications

Telephone: 1 306 690 8886

Email: ir@tocvan.ca

STAY CONNECTED:

LinkedIn: TOC LinkedIn

X: TOC X

Facebook: TOC Facebook

YouTube: TOC YouTube

Web: tocvan.com

SOURCE: Tocvan Ventures Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/tocvan-announces-new-surface-mineralization-in-several-zones-at-gran-pilar-gold-s-1213807