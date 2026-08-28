Das Instrument PGJ KYG8972T1067 TOWNGAS SMART EN. HD-,10 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 28.08.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 31.08.2026

The instrument PGJ KYG8972T1067 TOWNGAS SMART EN. HD-,10 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 28.08.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 31.08.2026



Das Instrument 14B0 NO0013470534 HUDDLY AS NK -,0625 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 28.08.2026

The instrument 14B0 NO0013470534 HUDDLY AS NK -,0625 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 28.08.2026



Das Instrument MIG2 US5949728530 STRATEGY INC. PERP.STR.A EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 28.08.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 31.08.2026

The instrument MIG2 US5949728530 STRATEGY INC. PERP.STR.A EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 28.08.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 31.08.2026





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