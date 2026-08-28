DJ VVV Sports Limited: Inaugural UK Premier Padel P1 tournament boosts profile of R3 Sports

VVV Sports Limited (VVV) VVV Sports Limited: Inaugural UK Premier Padel P1 tournament boosts profile of R3 Sports 28-Aug-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28 August 2026 VVV Sports Limited ("VVV Sports", the "Group" or the "Company") Inaugural UK Premier Padel P1 tournament boosts profile of R3 Sports VVV Sports (AQSE: VVV), a next-generation sports, media and entertainment company focused on padel and pickleball, provides an update on the success of R3 Sports' marketing and brand activation initiatives during the recent inaugural London Premier Padel P1 tournament, from 4th - 9th August 2026. Highlights: -- Over 20,000 spectators attended the first elite-level tournament to be staged in the UK, with a sold-out weekend -- 5 R3 Sports players involved, with UK No. 1 Christian Medina Murphy becoming the first UK player to win a match at P1 level on home soil -- Bullpadel UK brought together retailers, influencers and professional players for a brand experience at the Clubhouse event -- Significant UK national media coverage of the tournament and R3 Sports players -- Heightened consumer engagement through R3 Sport's social media channels, with a 100% increase in Instagram views during the tournament and 76% from non-followers The tournament presented a significant opportunity for the Group's investment in MRH Sport through R3 Sport, which operates in athlete management, events, playing facility development and equipment distribution, to raise the UK profile of its players and Bullpadel, one of the leading padel equipment brands. MRH Sport holds the exclusive rights to distribution sales within the UK, Ireland, Australia and New Zealand. On the courts at Olympia, five of R3 Sport's players featured in the tournament, with three being awarded Wild Cards for the main draw. Christian Medina Murphy, the UK's no.1 player, also became the first British player to win a Premier Padel P1 match on British soil. Over 20,000 spectators attended the elite professional tournament held at London Olympia, with the main court's 4,000 capacity sold out for the final two days. The tournament generated extensive media coverage across national newspapers, including the Times, Daily Telegraph, and Independent, as well as various lifestyle publications, whilst match coverage was broadcast on TNT Sports and streamed on YouTube. Bullpadel's leading international players who competed in London included the women's joint world number 1 players, Gemma Triay and Delfina Brea, Paquito Navarro (men's number 9), and Pablo García (men's number 39). As part of Bullpadel's brand activation strategy at the tournament, the pop-up Bullpadel Clubhouse, held on the 4th of August, brought together retailers, media and social media content providers to meet these players, with the guests experiencing genuine access to the athletes and the brand. R3 Sport's social media channels are an integral, strategic channel to both grow and interact with consumers and wider stakeholders. The week generated a huge amount of high-quality player, product and lifestyle content, while also driving increased attention and engagement across R3 Sport, players and Bullpadel UK channels. R3 Sport's Instagram feed recorded 196,000 views, up 100% on the week building up to the P1 event, whilst over 76% of views came from non-followers. Commenting on the success, Jonathan Rowland, Chairman of VVV Sports, said: "Participation and awareness of padel continues to rapidly grow across the UK, and the arrival of Premier Padel in London for the first time is a clear indication of this momentum. The tournament attendance was also highly encouraging, with the main court at capacity for the weekend. The level of media interest was very positive, with reports covering the performance of both R3 Sports and Bullpadel players. We also experienced significantly higher social media engagement around our R3 and Bullpadel brands, all of which reinforces that the UK is a fast-growing, strategically important market and VVV is positioned strongly to capitalise on this." -Ends- The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement. For further information, please contact: VVV Sports Jonathan Rowland info@vvvsports.pro AlbR Capital (AQUIS Corporate Adviser/Broker) +44 (0)20 7469 0930 Yellow Jersey PR (UK Financial PR & Media) +44 (0)20 3004 9512 Charles Goodwin vvv@yellowjerseypr.com Ryan Forecast

About VVV Sports Limited

VVV Sports is a next-generation sports, media and entertainment business listed on the Aquis Growth Market (AQSE: VVV), focused on building the infrastructure behind the world's fastest-growing emerging sports.

The Group operates across athlete representation, international competition, facilities, content and long-term sports infrastructure and aims to support the professionalisation and sustainable growth of emerging sports globally.

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ISIN: VGG9470B1XXX Category Code: MSCL TIDM: VVV LEI Code: 213800OEUSH43X859D83 Sequence No.: 441134 EQS News ID: 2389236 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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August 28, 2026 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)