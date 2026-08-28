Free-On-Board (FOB) China TOPCon mainstream PV module prices rose this week, as firmer upstream prices increased production costs and prompted module manufacturers to raise their offer indications. According to the OPIS Global Solar Markets Report released on Aug. 25, the Chinese Module Marker (CMM), the OPIS benchmark assessment for TOPCon modules below 645W from China, rose 2.86% week on week to $0.108/W FOB China. The OPIS FOB China TOPCon module forward curve showed sharper price increases for earlier loading periods. Prices for Q1 2027 and Q2 2027 loading rose 1.90% and 0.95% week on week ...

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