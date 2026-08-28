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WKN: A2DSW0 | ISIN: BE0974313455 | Ticker-Symbol: 1E91
Stuttgart
27.08.26 | 21:56
1,380 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
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IT-Dienstleistungen
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ECONOCOM GROUP SE Chart 1 Jahr
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1,4801,49009:18
Actusnews Wire
28.08.2026 08:53 Uhr
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ECONOCOM: Notice of a General Meeting to be held on 29 September 2026

Press release
REGULATED INFORMATION
Brussels, 28 August 2026



Notice of a General Meeting
to be held on 29 September 2026



The Board of Directors of Econocom Group SE has decided to convene a General Meeting to be held on 29 September 2026 at 12 p.m., at the Company's registered office Place du Champ de Mars 5, 1050 Brussels, in order to vote in particular on:

  • the appointment of Mr Quentin Bouchard as director of Econocom Group SE, for a term of 4 years, with immediate effect and ending at the close of the annual general meeting to be held in 2030;
  • the appointment of Mr Israel Garcia as director of Econocom Group SE, for a term of 4 years, with immediate effect and ending at the close of the annual general meeting to be held in 2030.



In order to participate in the General Meeting, the Company's shareholders must comply with articles 28 and 29 of the Company's articles of association and fulfil the formalities described in the convening notice.


All information and documents in relation to the General Meeting are available on the website (https://www.econocom.com/en/investors/general-meetings) and at Econocom Group SE's headquarters.



ABOUT ECONOCOM
The Econocom Group, founded 50 years ago, has been a pioneer in supporting businesses with their digital transformation. Econocom supplies, finances and provides managed services for workplace, audiovisual and infrastructures. This includes equipment purchasing, configuration and customization, maintenance and repair, refurbishment and end-user support.
Operating in 16 countries with over 8,680 employees, Econocom achieved €2.9 billion in revenue in 2025. The group is listed on Euronext Brussels and is part of the Tech Leaders and Family Business indices.


FOR MORE INFORMATION
www.econocom.com
Investor and shareholder relations: thomas.bangratz@econocom.com
Financial communication: financial.communication@econocom.com

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Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-99933-pr-eng-gm-29.09.2026.pdf

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© 2026 Actusnews Wire
KI braucht Strom
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.