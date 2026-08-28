A research team from China's Hebei University of Technology has proposed combining an air-source heat pump (ASHP) with thermal energy storage for buildings to cut upfront and operating costs while improving energy efficiency and reducing carbon emissions. The proposed system stores thermal energy during off-peak electricity tariff periods and uses it when demand and prices are higher, shifting peak loads and lowering building operating costs. The researchers said the integrated configuration also reduces the required heat pump capacity, lowering initial investment while maintaining high heating ...

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