ELODIE POUX WINS THE WORLD COMEDY AWARD AND JESSÉ IS CROWNED REVELATION OF THE YEAR

You can find the full press release here

Being recognized by Just for Laughs can be a career-defining milestone, cementing a comedian's place in the industry or giving their career a fresh boost. Following the conclusion of its Montreal and Quebec festivals, Just for Laughs announced the winners of its 2026 awards today seven distinctions honoring the artists who made a particularly strong impression this year through the strength of their talent, the quality of their work, and the originality of their artistic approach.

For more than four decades, Just for Laughs has helped discover and showcase generations of comedians from around the world. Receiving one of its awards means becoming part of that legacy and earning recognition that can serve as a real springboard: a crowning achievement for some, a revelation for others, and sometimes the beginning of a whole new chapter.

"Through its awards, Just for Laughs pays tribute to artists, creators and trailblazers shaping the future of comedy. These honors celebrate the talent, boldness, and impact of those who help make comedy a universal language capable of bringing cultures closer together, building bridges between communities, and making the whole world laugh" explains Sylvain Parent-Bédard, President and CEO of Just for Laughs.

"A Just for Laughs award is more than just a trophy: it's a way of telling an artist that their work has made a lasting impression. Over the years, we've seen how recognition can help bring a new talent into the spotlight, affirm an approach, or give a career fresh momentum. This year, once again, we wanted to recognize the artists and creators who impressed us with the strength of their creative approach, their dedication, and the quality of their work. We're extremely proud to help shine a spotlight on their work and, above all, to see them continue on their journey with this recognition under their belt" emphasizes Josée Charland, Vice-President and Head of Programming Talent at Just for Laughs.

Just for Laughs HAHAHA.com

The original source-language text of this announcement is the official, authoritative version. Translations are provided as an accommodation only, and should be cross-referenced with the source-language text, which is the only version of the text intended to have legal effect.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260825832366/en/

Contacts:

Media Relations France: Morgane Dupont DS Communication Morgane.dupont@dscommunication.fr