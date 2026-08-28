Electronic Device Solution Inc. (EDS): Electronic Device Solution Inc. Expands Push into Middle East Defense Market with GaN-Based RF Technology

SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Electronic Device Solution Inc. (CEO Byeongok, Lim) is expanding its push into the Middle East defense semiconductor market, building on its GaN (Gallium Nitride)-based RF (radio frequency) technology. Electronic Device Solution Inc. specializes in GaN MMICs and RF components, modules, and systems used in defense, aerospace, and radar applications, and it possesses RF Total Solution capabilities spanning the entire process, from chip design to measurement, testing, production, product development, and packaging.

Its main product lineup includes GaN MMICs supporting various frequency bands such as X-band and Ku-band, along with transmit/receive modules (TRM), high-power amplifiers (HPA), low-noise amplifiers (LNA), and RF switches. These products serve as key RF components in AESA (Active Electronically Scanned Array) radar systems. Electronic Device Solution Inc. has built up its technological capabilities in the defense sector through participation in major South Korean weapons system localization projects, including fighter aircraft AESA radar systems, long-range air defense programs, and low-altitude defense programs.

Based on its high level of domestic localization, Electronic Device Solution Inc. reduces procurement risks associated with overseas supply chains and export controls, while securing customized supply capabilities that allow for design changes and product optimization according to customer requirements. Through a FAB-Lite production system that combines its own assembly and testing facilities with partnerships with domestic and international foundries, the company flexibly responds to high-mix, low-volume production, precision testing, and rapid delivery demands.

Electronic Device Solution Inc. plans to expand cooperation with local defense companies in the Middle East based on these technological and production capabilities, with a focus on radar, air defense systems, unmanned aerial vehicles, and anti-drone technology. Rather than simply supplying components, the company's strategy is to establish itself as a stable RF supply partner in the Middle East defense market by providing RF semiconductors, modules, and system solutions tailored to customer needs.

Website : https://edevicesolution.com/eng/main/index.html

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