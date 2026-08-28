Financial Conduct Authority: Notice of Admission to the Official List

DJ Official List Notice

Financial Conduct Authority (-) Official List Notice 28-Aug-2026 / 08:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOTICE OF ADMISSION TO THE OFFICIAL LIST 28/08/2026, 08:00 The Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") hereby admits the following securities to the Official List with effect from the time and date of this notice: Security Description Listing ISIN Category Issuer Name: HSBC Bank PLC Notes linked to UKSED3P Investments Limited Preference Shares Debt and Series 3580 due 31/08/2032; fully paid; (Represented by notes debt-like XS3376993XXX -- to bearer of GBP1 each) securities Notes linked to UKSED3P Investments Limited Preference Shares Debt and Series 3581 due 31/08/2032; fully paid; (Represented by notes debt-like XS3376993XXX -- to bearer of GBP1 each) securities Notes linked to UKSED3P Investments Limited Preference Shares Debt and Series 3579 due 31/08/2032; fully paid; (Represented by notes debt-like XS3376993XXX -- to bearer of GBP1 each) securities Notes linked to UKSED3P Investments Limited Preference Shares Debt and Series 3578 due 31/08/2032; fully paid; (Represented by notes debt-like XS3376993XXX -- to bearer of GBP1 each) securities Issuer Name: Natwest Markets Plc Floating Rate Notes due 28/08/2031; fully paid; (Represented by Debt and notes to bearer of USD200,000 each) debt-like XS3485530XXX -- securities Issuer Name: HSBC HOLDINGS PLC 1.950% Notes due 28/08/2030; fully paid; (Registered in Debt and denominations of CNY1,000,000 each) debt-like HK0001325XXX -- securities 2.300% Notes due 28/08/2034; fully paid; (Registered in Debt and denominations of CNY1,000,000 each) debt-like HK0001325XXX -- securities Issuer Name: Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited Zero Coupon Callable Notes due 28/08/2046; fully paid; Debt and (Represented by notes to bearer of USD1,000,000 each) debt-like XS3480542XXX -- securities Issuer Name: Macquarie Group Limited 5.250% PR Debt Instruments due 28/10/2030; fully paid; (Represented by instruments to bearer of GBP100,000 each and Debt and integral multiples of GBP1,000 in excess thereof up to and debt-like XS3482734XXX -- including GBP199,000) securities

If you have any queries relating to the above, please contact Market Oversight at the FCA on 020 7066 8352.

Notes SEDOL numbers which are allocated by the London Stock Exchange as a Stock Exchange identifier may be found on their dealing notice. --Denotes the security is being admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. †Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Aquis Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ~Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Cboe Europe, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ^Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Shanghai-London Stock Connect, a Recognised Investment Exchange. Notices issued by the FCA in respect of admission of securities to the Official List must be read in conjunction with notices issued by the relevant Recognised Investment Exchange in respect of admission of securities to trading on its markets.

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Category Code: NOT TIDM: - LEI Code: 2138003EUVPJRRBEPW94 Sequence No.: 441270 EQS News ID: 2389956 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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August 28, 2026 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)