Leax Group AB: LEAX Interim Financial Report Q2 2026

Profitability was strengthened during the second quarter of 2026

The second quarter in summary

• Net Sales increased to SEK 520.4 million (519.3)

• Operating profit increased to SEK 25.9 million (20.1)

• Operating margin increased to 5.0% (3.9)

• Earnings before tax (EBT) increased to SEK 17.2 million (10.5)

• Net income for the period increased to SEK 15.8 million (7.5)

• Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK 12.5 million (7.5)

The first half of the year in summary

• Net Sales increased to SEK 1,011.8 million (1,000.1)

• Operating profit increased to SEK 34.4 million (17.5)

• Operating margin increased to 3.4% (1.7)

• Earnings before tax (EBT) increased to SEK 19.4 million (-7.7)

• Net income for the period increased to SEK 17.0 million (-12.3)

• Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK 10.6 million (30.2)

Comments from the Group President and CEO, Roger Berggren;

The second quarter of 2026 confirms that LEAX profitability improvement initiatives show results. Net sales amounted to SEK 520.4 million, in line with SEK 519.3 million in the same quarter of 2025, and higher than SEK 491.4 million for the first quarter of 2026. At the same time, the operating profit increased to SEK 25.9 million compared to SEK 20.1 million in Q2 of 2025, and SEK 8.5 million in Q1 2026. The operating profit margin was strengthened to 5.0 percent, from 3.9 percent the same period last year, and 1.7 percent in the first quarter of 2026. The improvement is broad-based and is evident throughout the income statement.

The development shows that the structural measures, efficiency improvements, and strengthened cost control implemented during 2025 and early 2026 are now clearly taking effect. During the quarter, we continued to align staffing, production, and purchasing with the market conditions. This has created a more flexible organization, a lower structural cost base, and a more stable operational platform. Cashflow from operating activities was improved to SEK 12.3 million during the second quarter, compared to SEK 7.5 million in Q2 2025 and SEK -1.7 million in Q1 2026. This is an important step in our efforts to strengthen our financial resilience. At the same time, we continue to prioritize working capital, investment discipline, and liquidity to create room for both stability and future growth.

Market conditions remain mixed. Demand for heavy commercial vehicles remains subdued among parts of our customer base, while we see stability in several industrial segments and continued positive momentum in the defense industry. Our broader business portfolio helps balance weaker volumes in more cyclical segments.

Registrations of heavy commercial vehicles in Europe showed a positive trend during the first half of 2026. However, uncertainty persists regarding the economic climate, geopolitics, tariffs, and customer production plans. Therefore, we maintain a cautious stance and continue to manage the business with a high degree of flexibility and cost discipline.

Our focus remains steadfast: improving underlying profitability, strengthening cash flow, and developing a more balanced and resilient business portfolio. The Q2 results demonstrate that LEAX can improve earnings even with limited revenue growth. This provides us with a stronger starting point for the second half of the year.

We are not done yet. Work regarding productivity, material costs, capacity utilization, and commercial development continues at full speed. At the same time, LEAX is better equipped today than at the start of the year to handle market fluctuations and seize opportunities as demand strengthens. Overall, the second quarter shows a clear improvement compared to both the previous year and the first quarter of this year. This is a testament to the organization's determined efforts, and I would like to thank all employees for their continued commitment and drive to deliver results.

Roger Berggren, Group President and CEO

Telephone: +46 (0)70 655 99 71

E-mail: roger.berggren@leax.com

Brita Lindblad, CFO

Telefon: +46 (0)73 055 43 60

E-mail: brita.lindblad@leax.com

About LEAX

LEAX Group AB (publ) is the parent company of a group ("LEAX Group") with approximately 900 employees. LEAX has operations in Köping, Falun and Falköping in Sweden, Riga and Rezekne in Latvia, Curitiba in Brazil, Detmold in Germany and Mezökövesd in Hungary. The Group designs, develops and industrializes advanced manufacturing solutions and superior products for global mobility and industrial markets. The Group had sales of SEK 1.8 billion in 2025.