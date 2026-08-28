Peab AB: Upcoming changes in Peab's executive management

On January 1, 2027 Peab will enter a new business plan period for the years 2027-2029. In order to promote continued profitable growth and as part of ongoing successions, the following changes will be made in Peab's executive management.

Johan Dagertun will assume the role of new CFO on February 4, 2027

Johan has been with the Peab Group since 2016 and has held several operational leadership roles in Peab's business area Industry. Johan has been a member of Peab's executive management since 2021 as Chief Strategy Officer. Johan was born in 1985 and holds a Master of Science in Business and Economics.



Niclas Winkvist will assume the newly created role in executive management with responsibility for Group strategy on February 4, 2027

Niclas has been with the Peab Group since 1995 and held a number of different roles in Finance and Treasury. Niclas has been a member of Peab's executive management since 2013 as CFO. Niclas was born in 1966 and has a contracted retirement age of 62.



"Having Johan take on the role of CFO while Niclas remains in executive management is a really good solution. Niclas and Johan will make the transition in conjunction with Peab's report for the fourth quarter 2026. This is a rigorously planned succession for the vital role of CFO," says Jesper Göransson, CEO of Peab.



Lotta Brändström's responsibility will be focused on her role as Business Area Manager Civil Engineering

Lotta has been with the Peab Group since 2017 and has been a member of Peab's executive management since 2019, first as Business Area Manager Civil Engineering and since 2023 as Business Area Manager Civil Engineering and in charge of the Swerock/Asphalt unit in business area Industry.



On January 1, 2027 Carl-Johan Mohlin will take over as the new Business Unit Manager for Swerock/Asfalt and will become a member of executive management

Carl-Johan has been with the Peab Group since 2004 and has held several different roles within Swerock/Asfalt. Carl-Johan has been Assistant Business Area Manager Industry since 2024, responsible for Swerock/Asfalt in Norway, Finland and Denmark.



"The division of Civil Engineering and Swerock/Asphalt is being made to create a good platform for continued profitable growth. The operations have been jointly managed for the past four years to increase internal processing and to take advantage of synergies between the business areas. This is now well established and both Civil Engineering and Swerock/Asfalt have reported good growth and higher profitability in recent years, and the market outlook is positive. I'm pleased to welcome Carl-Johan into executive management and that Lotta will continue to be the driving force behind our civil engineering operations," says Jesper Göransson.



On January 1, 2027 Åsa Bergkvist will take over as Chief HR Officer and become a member of executive management

Åsa has been with the Peab Group since 2008 and has held several different roles in HR operations. Åsa has been the HR Manager for business area Construction since 2022.



"Talent management is essential to Peab's success. Competition for personnel is intensifying, and in order to continue to focus on profitable growth, these issues must be at the top of the agenda. I'm pleased to welcome Åsa into executive management," says Jesper Göransson.



After the above changes have been implemented Peab's executive management will consist of:



Jesper Göransson President and CEO (CEO)

Johan Dagertun Chief Financial Officer (CFO)

Roger Linner Production Manager (COO)

Camila Buzaglo Chief Communications Officer (CCO)

Åsa Bergkvist Chief HR Officer (CHRO)

Niclas Winkvist Group strategy

Stefan Danielsson Business Area Manager Construction

Lotta Brändström Business Area Manager Civil Engineering

Carl-Johan Mohlin Business Unit Manager Swerock/Asfalt

Göran Linder Business Area Manager Project Development



Peter Lindstedt, CEO Byggsystem, is a co-opted member of executive management and reports to Jesper Göransson.

For further information, please contact:



Jesper Göransson, President and CEO of Peab,

can be reached through Juha Hartomaa, Head of Investor Relations at Peab, +46 725 33 31 45

Peab is the Nordic Community Builder with 13,000 employees and net sales of SEK 60 billion. With a local presence and focus on our own resources we develop, do the groundwork and build everyday life where it's lived. Company headquarters are in Förslöv on Bjäre Peninsula in southern Sweden. The Peab share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.