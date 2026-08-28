Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 28.08.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Vom Forschungstrend zum Milliardenmarkt
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
28.08.2026 08:00 Uhr
48 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Esmaeilzadeh Holding AB (publ): Esmaeilzadeh Holding publishes interim report for the period January - June 2026

" The second quarter was characterised by a gradually improving performance across the portfolio, with increased activity, organic growth and signs of a progressively strengthening market. During the period, EHAB's focus remained on supporting the development of its holdings, improving profitability and cash flow generation, and maintaining a balanced capital structure. In parallel, work continues to position the portfolio for long-term value creation and future value realisations."- Sebastian Karlsson, CEO


Financial overview

  • The total net asset value was MSEK 3,003 (4,437), equivalent to SEK 3,650 (5,567) per ordinary share.
  • Total assets were MSEK 4,902 (6,017).
  • Net debt amounted to MSEK -1,851 (-1,505), which corresponds to a loan-to-value ratio (LTV) of 38% (25%) The equity ratio was 61% (74%).
  • Profit/loss for the six-month period amounted to MSEK -203 (-1,947) and earnings per share amounted to SEK -264 (-2,526). Profit/loss for the second quarter amounted to MSEK -100 (-1,789) and earnings per share amounted to SEK -129 (-2,321).

Significant events during the second quarter of 2026

  • No significant events have taken place during the period.

Significant events after the period

  • No significant events have taken place after the end of the period.

Webcast

EHAB's CEO, Sebastian Karlsson, will present the report in a webcast on 28 August 2026 at 11:00 CEST. Following the presentation, participants will have the opportunity to ask questions. You can join the webcast via the following link:

Esmaeilzadeh Holding AB - Investor Presentation - Jan-Jun 2026

For further information, please contact:

Sebastian Karlsson, CEO

sebastian.karlsson@ehab.group

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08.00 CEST on 28 August 2026.


About Esmaeilzadeh Holding AB (publ)

EHAB is an entrepreneurially driven investment company that invests in and develops resilient companies within selected industries. The primary focus is investments in operational groups with opportunities for both organic and acquisition-based growth. For more information, see www.ehab.group.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.