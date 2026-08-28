Esmaeilzadeh Holding AB (publ): Esmaeilzadeh Holding publishes interim report for the period January - June 2026

" The second quarter was characterised by a gradually improving performance across the portfolio, with increased activity, organic growth and signs of a progressively strengthening market. During the period, EHAB's focus remained on supporting the development of its holdings, improving profitability and cash flow generation, and maintaining a balanced capital structure. In parallel, work continues to position the portfolio for long-term value creation and future value realisations."- Sebastian Karlsson, CEO



Financial overview

The total net asset value was MSEK 3,003 (4,437), equivalent to SEK 3,650 (5,567) per ordinary share.

Total assets were MSEK 4,902 (6,017).

Net debt amounted to MSEK -1,851 (-1,505), which corresponds to a loan-to-value ratio (LTV) of 38% (25%) The equity ratio was 61% (74%).

Profit/loss for the six-month period amounted to MSEK -203 (-1,947) and earnings per share amounted to SEK -264 (-2,526). Profit/loss for the second quarter amounted to MSEK -100 (-1,789) and earnings per share amounted to SEK -129 (-2,321).

Significant events during the second quarter of 2026

No significant events have taken place during the period.

Significant events after the period

No significant events have taken place after the end of the period.

Webcast

EHAB's CEO, Sebastian Karlsson, will present the report in a webcast on 28 August 2026 at 11:00 CEST. Following the presentation, participants will have the opportunity to ask questions. You can join the webcast via the following link:

Esmaeilzadeh Holding AB - Investor Presentation - Jan-Jun 2026

For further information, please contact:

Sebastian Karlsson, CEO

sebastian.karlsson@ehab.group

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08.00 CEST on 28 August 2026.



About Esmaeilzadeh Holding AB (publ)

EHAB is an entrepreneurially driven investment company that invests in and develops resilient companies within selected industries. The primary focus is investments in operational groups with opportunities for both organic and acquisition-based growth. For more information, see www.ehab.group.