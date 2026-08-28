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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
28.08.2026 08:00 Uhr
70 Leser
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Holmström Fastigheter Holding AB: Interim report January - June 2026

COMMENTS TO THE RESULTS
JANUARY - JUNE 2026
· Rental income amounted to SEK 24 m (26).
· Net operating income was SEK 10 m (14).
· Profit/loss from associated companies and joint ventures was SEK 10 m (-22).
· Changes in the value of realised investment properties was SEK 0 m (0). Property valuations are carried out upon divestment or annually with the valuation date of 31 December.
· Profit/loss before tax for the period was SEK -24 m (-91).

APRIL - JUNE 2026
· Rental income amounted to SEK 12 m (14).
· Net operating income was SEK 7 m (9).
· Profit/loss from associated companies and joint ventures was SEK 10 m (-16).
· Changes in the value of realised investment properties was SEK 0 m (0). Property valuations are carried out upon divestment or annually with the valuation date of 31 December.
· Profit/loss before tax for the period was SEK -5 m (-69).

SIGNIFICANT EVENTS APRIL - JUNE 2026
· No significant events during the quarter.

SIGNIFICANT EVENTS AFTER THE END OF THE QUARTER
· Holmström Fastigheter initiated and obtained approval from the bondholders in the written procedure relating to its senior secured bonds with deferred interest.
· Holmström Fastigheter has entered into an agreement with an external service provider for the management of the company's property portfolio.

OTHER
· Holmström Fastigheter is operating in accordance with the conditions set out in the written procedure regarding the divestment of assets in order to generate liquidity ahead of the redemption of its senior secured bonds, including accrued interest.

For more information, please contact:
Philip Bergsteinsson, Financial & Operations Manager
+46 (0) 8 660 94 00
info@holmstromgruppen.se

This information is information that Holmström Fastigheter Holding AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-08-28 08:00 CEST.

About Holmström Fastigheter Holding AB (publ)
Holmström Fastigheter Holding AB (publ) ("Holmström Fastigheter") is a public company in the property sector and a wholly owned subsidiary within Holmströmgruppen's conglomerate. The business is based on the ownership of residential properties and real estate-related shareholdings. More information is available at www.holmstromfastigheterholding.se

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
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