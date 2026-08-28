Holmström Fastigheter Holding AB: Interim report January - June 2026

COMMENTS TO THE RESULTS

JANUARY - JUNE 2026

· Rental income amounted to SEK 24 m (26).

· Net operating income was SEK 10 m (14).

· Profit/loss from associated companies and joint ventures was SEK 10 m (-22).

· Changes in the value of realised investment properties was SEK 0 m (0). Property valuations are carried out upon divestment or annually with the valuation date of 31 December.

· Profit/loss before tax for the period was SEK -24 m (-91).

APRIL - JUNE 2026

· Rental income amounted to SEK 12 m (14).

· Net operating income was SEK 7 m (9).

· Profit/loss from associated companies and joint ventures was SEK 10 m (-16).

· Changes in the value of realised investment properties was SEK 0 m (0). Property valuations are carried out upon divestment or annually with the valuation date of 31 December.

· Profit/loss before tax for the period was SEK -5 m (-69).

SIGNIFICANT EVENTS APRIL - JUNE 2026

· No significant events during the quarter.

SIGNIFICANT EVENTS AFTER THE END OF THE QUARTER

· Holmström Fastigheter initiated and obtained approval from the bondholders in the written procedure relating to its senior secured bonds with deferred interest.

· Holmström Fastigheter has entered into an agreement with an external service provider for the management of the company's property portfolio.

OTHER

· Holmström Fastigheter is operating in accordance with the conditions set out in the written procedure regarding the divestment of assets in order to generate liquidity ahead of the redemption of its senior secured bonds, including accrued interest.

For more information, please contact:

Philip Bergsteinsson, Financial & Operations Manager

+46 (0) 8 660 94 00

info@holmstromgruppen.se

This information is information that Holmström Fastigheter Holding AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-08-28 08:00 CEST.

About Holmström Fastigheter Holding AB (publ)

Holmström Fastigheter Holding AB (publ) ("Holmström Fastigheter") is a public company in the property sector and a wholly owned subsidiary within Holmströmgruppen's conglomerate. The business is based on the ownership of residential properties and real estate-related shareholdings. More information is available at www.holmstromfastigheterholding.se