DJ Amundi MSCI Eastern Europe Ex Russia UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Eastern Europe Ex Russia UCITS ETF Acc (EAST) Amundi MSCI Eastern Europe Ex Russia UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 28-Aug-2026 / 09:05 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI Eastern Europe Ex Russia UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 27-Aug-2026 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 47.1436 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 13789601 CODE: EAST ISIN: LU1900066XXX =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1900066XXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: EAST LEI Code: 54930028HR0TZ8KNC732 Sequence No.: 441284 EQS News ID: 2390144 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 28, 2026 03:05 ET (07:05 GMT)