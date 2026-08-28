DJ Amundi Global Aggregate Green Bond UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Global Aggregate Green Bond UCITS ETF Acc (CLMU) Amundi Global Aggregate Green Bond UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 28-Aug-2026 / 09:07 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Global Aggregate Green Bond UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 27-Aug-2026 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 48.7328 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 4933365 CODE: CLMU ISIN: LU1563454XXX =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1563454XXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: CLMU LEI Code: 549300NMTL8UEBWJK406 Sequence No.: 441372 EQS News ID: 2390320 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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August 28, 2026 03:07 ET (07:07 GMT)