Global PV installations are on track to reach 638 GW in 2026, according to analysis from solar and storage technical advisory firm Intertek CEA. The company's PV Supply, Technology and Policy Report for Q2 2026 predicts a decline on last year's installation figures before resuming growth to 2030. It says this year's downturn is driven entirely by China, which is facing market stagnation, while most other regions of the world are set to see either flat or accelerated growth. The report adds that structural oversupply is "severe and persistent" across the solar supply chain, with manufacturing ...

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