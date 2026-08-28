Thousands of heating oil households have applied for a heat pump grant since the support on offer was extended following the outbreak of conflict in the Middle East. The UK government typically offers grants of GBP 7,500 ($10,200) for households through its boiler upgrade scheme (BUS) grant program to subsidize the cost of installing a heat pump. An increase to GBP 9,000 for households switching from heating oil to a heat pump was announced in the wake of the US and Israel conflict with Iran. Data published by the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ) reveal record applications for ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...