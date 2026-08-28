Researchers from the University of Freiburg and the Fraunhofer Institute for Solar Energy Systems (Fraunhofer ISE) in Germany have fabricated a perovskite-silicon tandem solar cell using a fully solvent-free manufacturing process. "At the heart of the project is the fabrication of the perovskite layer using physical vapor deposition (PVD) and other solvent-free, industrially scalable processes," the scientists said in a statement. "The perovskite layer was deposited through sequential evaporation." PVD offers a solvent-free approach to thin-film deposition, as the coating material is transferred ...

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