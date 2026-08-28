Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 28.08.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Vom Forschungstrend zum Milliardenmarkt
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
28.08.2026 10:06 Uhr
158 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NO SUMMER BOUNCE FOR SMALL BUSINESSES, ACCORDING TO NOVUNA BUSINESS FINANCE RESEARCH

The percentage of small businesses predicting growth for the three-month period of July to September has fallen to 24%.

LONDON, Aug. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tracking research from Novuna Business Finance reveals significant downturns in growth forecasts across the construction (15%), retail (21%) and hospitality (21%) sectors. Whilst small business growth forecasts rose modestly in the north west, they fell in every other region of England and Wales - with the position flat in Scotland.

Further, the July-September figures from Novuna Business Finance mark the first time since the UK went into Covid lockdown that the percentage of small businesses contracting or struggling to survive (24%) has matched the proportion predicting growth (24%).

The Business Barometer tracking study from Novuna Business Finance goes beyond general feelings of confidence and, instead, every quarter tracks the percentage of small business owners that forecast tangible business growth over a three-month period.

There was a mixed picture on small business growth forecasts across industry sectors. Whilst manufacturing, transport and IT recorded quarter-on-quarter rises in growth outlook, there were significant falls elsewhere. In the construction sector, the percentage of small businesses predicting growth almost halved to 15% and there were also sharp falls for enterprises in the hospitality and retail sectors - ruling out the likelihood of a much-needed 'feel-good' bounce from the World Cup and hot weather.

Jo Morris, Head of Insight at Novuna Business Finance comments: "Following a quarter-on-quarter slide in small business growth forecasts during 2025, this year promised hope of recovery - with the percentage of small businesses forecasting growth edging up to 28% by the Spring. However, the fall to 24% this quarter is a setback and (excepting the quarter when the UK went into the first Covid lockdown) growth forecasts now stand at their lowest level since the Business Barometer study began in 2014."

"At Novuna Business Finance, we remain committed to supporting established businesses as they plan for the future, helping them invest in long-term opportunities that can drive growth, improve operational efficiency and strengthen cash flow. Whilst small business outlook is cautious, the community continues to demonstrate strong resilience. Now is the time for everyone to support SMEs with what they need to create jobs and drive future economic growth."

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/no-summer-bounce-for-small-businesses-according-to-novuna-business-finance-research-302860883.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.