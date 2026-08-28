Leo Cancer Care Announces Commercial Collaboration with Leading Healthcare Solutions Provider to Bring Connected Imaging and Radiation Therapy Workflows to Market

MIDDLETON, Wis., Aug. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Leo Cancer Care, a pioneer in upright radiation therapy, today announced a commercial collaboration with GE HealthCare, a leading healthcare solutions provider. Under the agreement, the two companies intend to work together on GE HealthCare's advanced imaging solutions and Intelligent Radiation Therapy (iRT) software and Leo Cancer Care's future upright radiation therapy to create more connected patient and data workflows from simulation through to treatment.

The collaboration is aimed at addressing long-standing challenges in radiation oncology. These include multivendor environments, system interoperability challenges, the interval between imaging and the start of treatment, fragmented clinical workflows, the cost and complexity of treatment infrastructure, patient experience and uneven access to advanced technology.

The companies plan to explore how GE HealthCare's iRT software capabilities could connect with Leo Cancer Care's future upright radiation therapy solution. iRT is GE HealthCare's AI-supported software solution for radiation therapy that connects information, workflows, and applications across systems to streamline complex workflows, designed to support more timely progression through the radiation therapy pathway and help reduce workflow burden for clinicians.

The collaboration is non-exclusive by design. Both companies retain the flexibility to work across the wider radiation oncology ecosystem, and the aim is to develop interoperable solutions that complement existing clinical infrastructure rather than replace it.

"Bringing imaging, planning and treatment closer together in radiation therapy has the potential to make a meaningful difference for both patients and care teams," said Ben Newton, Global Head of Oncology at GE HealthCare. "By working with both iRT and Leo Cancer Care's innovative upright treatment approach, we see an exciting opportunity to explore a more connected, patient-centered model of radiation therapy that could help simplify workflows and reduce the time from imaging to treatment."

"GE HealthCare is one of the most established names in medical imaging anywhere in the world," said Stephen Towe, Chief Executive Officer of Leo Cancer Care. "Its decision to partner with Leo Cancer Care, is a clear signal that upright radiation therapy is being recognised at the highest levels of our industry."

About Leo Cancer Care

Leo Cancer Care is reimagining radiation therapy with a patient-first approach. Specialising in upright patient positioning, the company's technology is designed to improve treatment efficiency, comfort and accessibility. The company is developing a pipeline of products for the cancer pathway. Its flagship system, Marie, is particle beam agnostic, supporting proton, carbon ion, neutron and FLASH therapies. Driven by the belief that cancer treatment should be more human, Leo Cancer Care is working to set a new standard in radiation oncology.

www.leocancercare.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/leo-cancer-care-announces-commercial-collaboration-with-leading-healthcare-solutions-provider-to-bring-connected-imaging-and-radiation-therapy-workflows-to-market-302862284.html