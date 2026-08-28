XCMG Unveils World's First 14,000-Ton Ring Crane, Redefining Ultra-Heavy Lifting

XUZHOU, China, Aug. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- XCMG has announced that the first main unit of the world's first 14,000-ton ring crane has rolled off the production line, marking a historic breakthrough in ultra-heavy lifting technology. Jointly developed by XCMG and Sinopec Heavy Lifting & Transportation Co., Ltd., the crane will be the largest-capacity ring crane ever built, setting a new benchmark for major construction projects worldwide.

The crane features a modular configuration comprising two main units that work in tandem. The first main unit has completed final assembly and can independently perform lifting operations. Once both units are completed and integrated, the crane will have a maximum lifting capacity of 14,000 tons and a maximum lifting moment of 700,000 ton-meters, with several key performance specifications expected to lead the industry.

"This crane is more than an incremental improvement; it represents a transformative leap for the global heavy-lifting industry," said Yang Dongsheng, chairman of XCMG Group and XCMG Machinery. "Our partnership with Sinopec has created a new integrated model spanning R&D, manufacturing and application, setting an industry benchmark for independent innovation and engineering application of major technical equipment."

The ring crane also features a pioneering electric direct-drive system that converts electric power directly into motion, delivering energy savings of more than 30%, boosting operating efficiency by 20%, and reducing fuel costs and carbon emissions.

As nuclear power projects worldwide become larger and more modular, demand is rising for ultra-heavy lifting equipment. The 14,000-ton ring crane marks a major step in the growing role of Chinese-developed high-end lifting equipment in nuclear power construction worldwide. It can serve conventional energy, nuclear power and wind power projects. For conventional energy, it can lift a range of large towers and vessels as complete units, replacing sectional lifting and reducing risks in assembly, pressure testing and other installation work. In nuclear power construction, it delivers a world-first capability: from a single crane position and using a single boom configuration, it can handle plant modules and major equipment for two nuclear islands. For offshore wind, its lifting height and capacity enable the installation of larger-capacity turbines.

Yang added: "XCMG will continue to advance the independent development of ultra-large engineering equipment, bring proven, reliable solutions to a wider range of engineering applications, and provide customers worldwide with safer, more efficient and energy-saving construction solutions."

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