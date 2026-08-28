Tokio Marine HCC International Acquires Direct Commercial Limited, a Leading UK Commercial Motor MGA

DCL writes over £200 million in gross written premium, with over 200 employees

The acquisition offers a new line of business for TMHCCI in commercial motor

LONDON, Aug. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Tokio Marine HCC International (TMHCCI), a member of the Tokio Marine HCC (TMHCC) group of companies based in Houston, Texas, today announced it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Direct Commercial Limited (DCL), a specialist UK commercial motor managing general agent with more than two decades' experience in fleet insurance underwriting, administration and claims services. The acquisition includes DCL's sister company, Direct Commercial Premium Finance Limited.

Headquartered in Chelmsford, Essex, DCL is one of the UK market's leading and fastest-growing Motor Fleet underwriters, providing commercial fleet cover for operators across the UK. DCL writes over £200 million in gross written premium and insures one in nine commercial trucks on UK roads. DCL provides commercial motor products across fleet, multi-vehicle and individual risks through a dedicated UK broker network. DCL will continue to operate as a standalone business, preserving its established brand, team, and broker relationships, while benefiting from the scale and financial strength of the wider Tokio Marine HCC group to support its growth ambitions.

DCL represents a new business line for TMHCCI. As one of the world's leading specialty insurers, with a track record of building capability across complex and technical lines, the addition of UK commercial motor underlines the group's commitment to growth and diversification across specialty lines. TMHCCI's depth of underwriting expertise across its existing portfolio will carry through into the commercial motor market.

Thibaud Hervy, Chief Executive Officer, TMHCCI, said: "DCL brings us a leading specialist capability in UK fleet insurance, supported by strong underwriting discipline, claims capability and broker relationships. This acquisition is a natural extension of our specialty strategy and strengthens our ability to support clients and brokers in a technically demanding and fast-growing market. We share a strong client-focused, expertise-led culture. We are delighted to welcome Phil and his team to the TMHCCI family."

Phil Cunningham, Chief Executive Officer, DCL, said: "DCL has built a highly successful business founded on specialist commercial motor expertise, disciplined underwriting and enduring broker relationships. TMHCCI is the ideal partner to support the next stage of our development, and this transaction represents an exciting opportunity for our people, brokers and clients. By combining DCL's proven capabilities with TMHCCI's scale, resources and long-term commitment to specialty insurance, we will be well positioned to accelerate our growth while maintaining the expertise, accessibility and service that have underpinned our success."

About Tokio Marine HCC

Tokio Marine HCC is a member of the Tokio Marine Group, a premier global company founded in 1879 with a market capitalization of $84 billion as of June 30, 2026. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Tokio Marine HCC is a leading specialty insurance group with offices in the United States, Mexico, the United Kingdom and Continental Europe. Tokio Marine HCC's major domestic insurance companies have financial strength ratings of 'A+' (Strong) from S&P Global Ratings, 'A++' (Superior) from AM Best, and 'AA-' (Very Strong) from Fitch Ratings; its major international insurance companies have financial strength ratings of 'A+' (Strong) from S&P Global Ratings. Tokio Marine HCC is the marketing name used to describe the affiliated companies under the common ownership of HCC Insurance Holdings, Inc., a Delaware-incorporated insurance holding company. For more information about Tokio Marine HCC, please visit www.tokiomarinehcc.com.

About Direct Commercial Limited

Direct Commercial Limited (DCL) was established in 2002 and now offers a portfolio of commercial motor products. The entire product range is exclusively offered on A+ rated paper, provided by Great Lakes Insurance UK Limited (GLIUK). DCL is one of the few market participants to have consistently written Haulage, Courier & Waste Industry business in addition to other occupations for over two decades. As an MGA (Managing General Agent), DCL operates to fulfil the role of an insurer and are delighted to have been recognised as 'MGA of the Year' at the British Insurance Awards in 2025. DCL is widely recognised as one of the modern-day market leaders in the commercial motor markets. For more information about Direct Commercial, please visit www.directcommercial.co.uk.



