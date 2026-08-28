JinkoSolar reported revenue of CNY 24.73 billion ($3.68 billion) in the first half of 2026, down 22.3% year on year. Net loss attributable to shareholders widened 5.8% to CNY 3.08 billion from CNY 2.91 billion a year earlier, while operating cash flow turned positive at CNY 682 million. Module shipments reached 29.64 GW and energy storage system deliveries totaled 3.1 GWh. JinkoSolar said it is placing greater emphasis on profitability, cash flow and order quality amid weaker demand in some markets. It cut its full-year 2026 module shipment guidance to 60 GW to 70 GW and expects third-quarter ...

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