Pasqal Holding SA: Pasqal Announces the Board of Directors of the Combined Company Following Its Nasdaq Listing

PARIS and NEW YORK, Aug. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pasqal, a global leader in neutral-atom quantum computing, today announced the composition of the Board of Directors of Pasqal Holding SA (the combined company), following the completion of its business combination with Bleichroeder Acquisition Corp. II. The combined company's ordinary shares are expected to begin trading on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "PSQL" on August 28, 2026.

The Board comprises nine directors and is chaired, in a non-executive capacity, by Pasqal co-founder and 2022 Nobel laureate in Physics Alain Aspect. It brings together senior industry leaders, including Barbara Dalibard, Chair of the Michelin Supervisory Board, alongside Michel Combes, who serves as Lead Independent Director of the combined company.

The directors are:

Alain Aspect , Non-Executive Chair of the Board. A co-founder of Pasqal and Chair of its Scientific Advisory Board, and a co-recipient of the 2022 Nobel Prize in Physics. He is a professor at the Institut d'Optique, Université Paris-Saclay, professor emeritus at École Polytechnique, and a member of the French Academy of Sciences and the French Academy of Technologies.

, Non-Executive Chair of the Board. A co-founder of Pasqal and Chair of its Scientific Advisory Board, and a co-recipient of the 2022 Nobel Prize in Physics. He is a professor at the Institut d'Optique, Université Paris-Saclay, professor emeritus at École Polytechnique, and a member of the French Academy of Sciences and the French Academy of Technologies. Nicolas Berdou , Director, serving as the permanent representative of Bpifrance. He is a Senior Investment Director at Bpifrance Investissement, leading venture investments in technology, deep-tech, and defense.

, Director, serving as the permanent representative of Bpifrance. He is a Senior Investment Director at Bpifrance Investissement, leading venture investments in technology, deep-tech, and defense. Michael Blitzer , Director. He is the Founder and Chairman of Inflection Point Asset Management, a leading financial sponsor of strategically important assets. He is also the Executive Chairman of USA Rare Earth and a Director of Intuitive Machines.

, Director. He is the Founder and Chairman of Inflection Point Asset Management, a leading financial sponsor of strategically important assets. He is also the Executive Chairman of USA Rare Earth and a Director of Intuitive Machines. Wasiq Bokhari , Chief Executive Officer and Director. Chief Executive Officer of Pasqal, having previously served as its President and Executive Chairman. His earlier roles include leadership positions at Amazon and Google.

, Chief Executive Officer and Director. Chief Executive Officer of Pasqal, having previously served as its President and Executive Chairman. His earlier roles include leadership positions at Amazon and Google. Michel Combes , Lead Independent Director. Chief Executive Officer of Lambda, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Brightspeed, and formerly chief executive of SoftBank Group International, Sprint, Altice, and Alcatel-Lucent. He is a board member of F5, Philip Morris International, and e& (formerly Etisalat).

, Lead Independent Director. Chief Executive Officer of Lambda, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Brightspeed, and formerly chief executive of SoftBank Group International, Sprint, Altice, and Alcatel-Lucent. He is a board member of F5, Philip Morris International, and e& (formerly Etisalat). Barbara Dalibard , Director and Chair of the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee. Former Chief Executive Officer of SITA and of SNCF Voyageurs, and former Chief Executive Officer of Orange Business Services. She is the chair of the Michelin Supervisory Board and is a director of Rexel.

, Director and Chair of the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee. Former Chief Executive Officer of SITA and of SNCF Voyageurs, and former Chief Executive Officer of Orange Business Services. She is the chair of the Michelin Supervisory Board and is a director of Rexel. Andrew Gundlach , Director and Chair of the Compensation Committee. President and Chief Executive Officer of Bleichroeder LP and Director of WellTower and Air Global Plc.

, Director and Chair of the Compensation Committee. President and Chief Executive Officer of Bleichroeder LP and Director of WellTower and Air Global Plc. Jean Raby , Director and Chair of the Audit Committee, serving as the designee of EIC Fund. He is a Partner and Chief Client and Business Development Officer at Astorg, and a former Chief Executive Officer of Natixis Investment Managers. He previously served as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial and Legal Officer of Alcatel-Lucent and Partner at Goldman Sachs.

, Director and Chair of the Audit Committee, serving as the designee of EIC Fund. He is a Partner and Chief Client and Business Development Officer at Astorg, and a former Chief Executive Officer of Natixis Investment Managers. He previously served as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial and Legal Officer of Alcatel-Lucent and Partner at Goldman Sachs. Georges-Olivier Reymond, Director. A co-founder of Pasqal and its Chief Strategic Alliances Officer, and its founding Chief Executive Officer from 2019 to 2025.





A majority of the Board is independent under applicable SEC and Nasdaq rules, with Jean Raby chairing the Audit Committee, Andrew Gundlach the Compensation Committee, and Barbara Dalibard the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee.

"As we begin this next chapter as a public company, we are fortunate to have a board that combines scientific leadership, operational experience, and capital-markets expertise. We expect their guidance to help us scale neutral-atom quantum computing and deliver value to customers and shareholders over the years ahead," said Wasiq Bokhari, Chief Executive Officer of Pasqal.

Contacts

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About Pasqal

Pasqal (Nasdaq: PSQL) helps organizations tackle problems that are difficult or impossible to solve with conventional computing methods alone. Founded in 2019 on Nobel Prize-winning research, Pasqal builds and operates neutral-atom quantum computers, delivered with a full software stack, for industry, science, and governments. Pasqal's production-ready systems are available both on-premises and through the cloud, enabling organizations to harness quantum computing without requiring in-house quantum expertise. A single hardware platform supports analog workloads today and is designed to evolve toward fault-tolerant quantum computing in the future.

Headquartered in France with operations globally, Pasqal's quantum computing systems are used by customers across energy, financial services and advanced materials to address complex challenges. Pasqal's customers include Saudi Aramco, Crédit Agricole CIB, LG Electronics and supported by partnerships with NVIDIA and IBM (Pasqal is part of the IBM Quantum Network).

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements herein may be considered "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as "believe," "may," "might", "will," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "expect," "should," "would," "could," "plan," "predict," "project", "forecast," "believe," "potential," "seem," "seek," "target," "possible," "future," "outlook" or similar terminology or expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding future events, such as those relating to the Nasdaq listing and the expected commencement date of trading.

These statements are based on current expectations and are not predictions of actual performance. They are provided for illustrative purposes only and must not be relied on as a guarantee, prediction or definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond the control of Bleichroeder and Pasqal. These statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions regarding Pasqal's business and the business combination, and actual results may differ materially. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: general economic, political, social and business conditions; uncertainty or changes with respect to laws and regulations; the failure to realize the anticipated benefits of the business combination; the risk that the business combination disrupts Pasqal's current plans and operations; risks related to Pasqal's indebtedness; the risk from Pasqal pursuing an emerging technology, facing significant technical challenges and the potential that it may not achieve commercialization or market acceptance; Pasqal's reliance on strategic partners and other third parties; Pasqal's ability to maintain, protect and defend its intellectual property rights; and other risks that will be detailed from time to time in filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). The foregoing list of risk factors is not exhaustive. There may be additional risks that Pasqal and Bleichroeder presently do not know or currently believe are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements provide Pasqal's and/or Bleichroeder's expectations, plans and forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this communication. While Pasqal and/or Bleichroeder may elect to update these forward-looking statements in the future, Pasqal and Bleichroeder specifically disclaim any obligation to do so.