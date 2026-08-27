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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
27.08.2026 22:54 Uhr
44 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Mulvihill Enhanced Split Preferred Share ETF Announces Semi-Annual Results

TORONTO, Aug. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: SPFD) Mulvihill Enhanced Split Preferred Share ETF (the "Fund") announces results of operations for the six months ended June 30, 2026. Increase in net assets attributable to holders of Units amounted to $3.36 million or $1.00 per Unit. Net assets attributable to holders of Units as at June 30, 2026 were $46.23 million or $9.83 per Unit. Cash distributions of $0.50 per Unit were paid to unitholders during the period.

The Fund is a mutual fund investment trust that seeks to provide unitholders with (a) monthly distributions and (b) the opportunity for capital preservation through exposure to a portfolio consisting primarily preferred shares offered by Canadian split share corporations listed on a Canadian exchange. The Fund may also seek to acquire preferred shares of split share corporations in their initial public or follow on offerings. The Fund may also hold Class A shares of Canadian split share corporations listed on a Canadian exchange at the discretion of the Manager. The Fund seeks to achieve a 10.0 percent yield, with additional capital growth potential beyond such yield target.

The Fund's investment portfolio is managed by its investment manager, Mulvihill Capital Management Inc. The Fund's Units are listed on Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol SPFD-

Selected Financial Information: ($ Millions)
Statement of Comprehensive Income
For the six months ended June 30, 2026
(Unaudited)
Income (including Net Gain on Investments)- 3.96
Expenses (0.60-
Increase in Net Assets Attributable
to Holders of Units- 3.36

For further information, please contact Investor Relations at 416.681.3966, toll free at 1.800.725.7172 or visit www.mulvihill.com.

John Germain, Senior Vice-President & CFOMulvihill Capital Management Inc.
25 King Street West
Suite 2110
Toronto, Ontario, M5L 1A1
416.681.3966; 1.800.725.7172
www.mulvihill.com
info@mulvihill.com

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investment funds. Please read the prospectus before investing. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.