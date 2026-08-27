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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
27.08.2026 23:06 Uhr
43 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Premium Global Income Split Corp. Announces Semi-Annual Results

TORONTO, Aug. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: PGIC; PGIC.PR.A) Premium Global Income Split Fund announces results of operations for the six months ended June 30, 2026. Increase in net assets attributable to holders of Class A shares amounted to $5.08 million or $1.24 per Class A share. Net assets attributable to holders of Class A shares as at June 30, 2026 were $33.50 million or $7.58 per Class A share. Cash distributions of $0.38 per Preferred share and $0.48 per Class A share were paid during the period.

The Fund is a mutual fund corporation which invests in a diversified portfolio that includes primarily large capitalization global equity securities (the "Portfolio Universe"). The Fund may also invest up to 100% of its net assets in other public investment funds including investment funds managed by the Manager. In addition, the Fund is exposed to securities traded in foreign currencies and may, in the Manager's discretion, enter into currency hedging transactions to reduce the effects of changes in the value of foreign currencies relative to the value of the Canadian dollar.

The Fund employs an active covered call writing strategy to enhance the income generated by the portfolio and to reduce volatility. In addition, the Fund may write cash covered put options in respect of securities in which it is permitted to invest.

The Fund's investment portfolio is managed by its investment manager, Mulvihill Capital Management Inc. The Fund's Class A and Preferred shares are listed on Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbols PGIC and PGIC.PR.A respectively.

Selected Financial Information: ($ Millions)
Statement of Comprehensive Income
For the six months ended June 30, 2026
(Unaudited)
Income (including Net Gain on Investments)- 7.62
Expenses (0.98-
Operating Profit 6.64
Preferred Share Distributions (1.56-
Increase in Net Assets Attributable to Holders of Class A Shares- 5.08

For further information, please contact Investor Relations at 416.681.3966, toll free at 1.800.725.7172 or visit www.mulvihill.com

John Germain, Senior Vice-President & CFOMulvihill Capital Management Inc.
25 King Street West
Suite 2110
Toronto, Ontario, M5L 1A1
416.681.3966; 1.800.725.7172
www.mulvihill.com
info@mulvihill.com

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investment funds. Please read the prospectus before investing. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.