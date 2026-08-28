From Market Access to Long-Term Trust: KuCoin VP Edwin Wong Outlines a Four-Pillar Trust Framework for Institutional Digital Asset Infrastructure

HONG KONG, Aug. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Edwin Wong, Vice President and Head of Risk Control at KuCoin, today delivered a keynote address at the CYPHER ASIA Intelligent Crypto Finance Summit, sharing his perspective on how the industry can build a more resilient, verifiable and sustainable foundation for trust as institutional participation in digital assets deepens.

As Hong Kong continues to advance its regulatory framework, tokenization initiatives and financial infrastructure for digital assets, deeper institutional participation is reshaping market development. Edwin noted that institutionalization is not simply about attracting more institutions to trade. It also means that the benchmarks by which the market is assessed are changing-expanding beyond growth and market access to place greater emphasis on governance, operational resilience, security, risk management and long-term trust.

"Institutionalization does not replace growth; it adds a more rigorous standard of trust on top of it."

Edwin outlined a four-pillar framework that institutions can use to assess digital asset infrastructure:

Legal and regulatory trust : Clear rules and well-defined responsibilities

: Clear rules and well-defined responsibilities Technological trust: Proven capability to deliver reliably and maintain operational continuity

Proven capability to deliver reliably and maintain operational continuity Security trust: Security controls whose effectiveness can be demonstrated through outcomes and independent validation

Security controls whose effectiveness can be demonstrated through outcomes and independent validation Enduring trust: Sustained commitment to long-term investment and accountability across market cycles

Edwin emphasized that risk management must be embedded across platform governance, technology operations and user protection. Trust cannot rest on promises alone; it must be grounded in governance frameworks, operational capability, verifiable evidence and sustained execution.

Addressing the development of a trusted ecosystem, Edwin noted that the institutionalization of digital assets cannot be achieved by any single participant. Asset issuance, custody, risk management and market infrastructure each require specialist expertise and clearly defined roles. Trust, in turn, depends on asset segregation, a clear allocation of responsibilities and effective coordination.

"A trusted ecosystem does not require one institution to do everything. It requires each participant to play its role, with clear responsibilities and effective collaboration."

Edwin concluded: "Law provides the rules; technology provides the capability; security provides verification; long-term commitment sustains accountability; and the ecosystem enables collaboration." Hong Kong's distinctive strength lies in its ability to bring these elements together, helping build more mature and trusted infrastructure for Asia's digital asset market.

About KuCoin

Founded in 2017, KuCoin is a leading global crypto platform with more than 45 million users across 200+ countries and regions. The platform offers trading in 1,500+ digital assets, along with spot, futures, institutional wealth management and Web3 wallet services, and has been recognized by authorities including Forbes and Hurun. KuCoin has obtained SOC 2 Type II, ISO/IEC 27001:2022, ISO/IEC 27701:2019, ISO 22301:2019 and ISO/IEC 42001:2023 certifications, continuing to strengthen its security and privacy capabilities. Supported by its AUSTRAC registration in Australia and MiCA license in Austria, and under the leadership of CEO BC Wong, KuCoin continues to advance global compliance and innovation.

Learn more at www.kucoin.com.

Disclaimer

This article is for corporate PR purposes only. It does not constitute an offer, invitation, solicitation, recommendation or promotion of any virtual asset products or services in Hong Kong, nor does it constitute investment advice.

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