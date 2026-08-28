Mutual Federal Bancorp, Inc. Announces Adoption of Plan of Conversion and Reorganization to Undertake Second Step Conversion

CHICAGO, Aug. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mutual Federal Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company") (OTCID Market: "MFDB"), the holding company for Mutual Federal Bank (the "Bank"), announced today that the Board of Directors of its parent mutual holding company, Mutual Federal Bancorp, MHC, has adopted a Plan of Conversion and Reorganization pursuant to which Mutual Federal Bancorp, MHC will undertake a "second step" conversion from the mutual holding company structure to the stock holding company structure.

Mutual Federal Bancorp, MHC currently owns approximately 77.4% of the outstanding shares of common stock of the Company which it acquired in connection with the reorganization of the Bank into the mutual holding company structure and the related initial public offering by the Company in 2006.

As a result of the proposed transaction, a new stock holding company for the Bank (the "New Holding Company"), which will succeed the Company, will offer for sale shares of its common stock representing Mutual Federal Bancorp, MHC's ownership interest in the Company to depositors and certain borrowers of the Bank in a subscription offering and, if necessary, a community offering and/or a syndicated community offering. Eligible account holders of the Bank as of the close of business on March 31, 2025 have first priority nontransferable subscription rights to subscribe for shares of common stock of the New Holding Company. The total number of shares of common stock of the New Holding Company to be issued in the proposed stock offering will be based on the aggregate pro forma market value of the common stock of the New Holding Company, as determined by an independent appraisal. In addition, each share of common stock of the Company owned by persons other than Mutual Federal Bancorp, MHC (the "minority stockholders") will be converted into and become the right to receive a number of shares of common stock of the New Holding Company pursuant to an exchange ratio established at the completion of the proposed transaction. The exchange ratio is designed to preserve in the New Holding Company approximately the same aggregate percentage ownership interest that the minority stockholders will have in the Company immediately before the completion of the proposed transaction, exclusive of the purchase of any additional shares of common stock of the New Holding Company by minority stockholders in the stock offering and the effect of cash received in lieu of issuance of fractional shares of common stock of the New Holding Company, and adjusted to reflect certain assets held by Mutual Federal Bancorp, MHC.

The proposed transaction is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2027, subject to regulatory approval, approval by the members of Mutual Federal Bancorp, MHC (i.e., depositors and certain borrowers of the Bank), and approval by the stockholders of the Company, including by a separate vote of approval by the Company's minority stockholders. Detailed information regarding the proposed transaction, including the stock offering, will be sent to stockholders of the Company and members of Mutual Federal Bancorp, MHC following regulatory approval.

This press release is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy common stock. The offer is made only by the prospectus when accompanied by a stock order form. The shares of common stock to be offered for sale by the New Holding Company are not savings accounts or savings deposits and are not insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation or by any other government agency.

Vedder Price P.C. is acting as legal counsel to the Company. Performance Trust Capital Partners, LLC ("Performance Trust") will act as selling agent for the Company in the conversion, with Breyer & Associates PC acting as legal counsel to Performance Trust.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained herein constitute "forward-looking statements" and may be identified by words such as "may," "will," "would," "intend," "believe," "expect," "plan," "estimate," "anticipate," "continue," or similar terms or variations on those terms, or the negative of those terms. These statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of Company management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements as a result of numerous factors. Factors that could cause such differences to exist include, but are not limited to: the failure to obtain the requisite approvals of the Company's stockholders, Mutual Federal Bancorp, MHC's members and applicable regulatory agencies for the proposed conversion and related stock offering, delays in obtaining such approvals, or adverse conditions imposed in connection with such approvals; that customary closing conditions may not be satisfied in a timely manner, if at all; and other risks described in filings the New Holding Company will make with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), which will be available at the SEC's website, www.sec.gov .

About Mutual Federal Bancorp, Inc.

Mutual Federal Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Mutual Federal Bank, a federally chartered savings institution with its office in Chicago, Illinois.

Important Additional Information and Where to Find It

The New Holding Company will file with the SEC a registration statement on Form S-1 that will include a proxy statement of the Company and a prospectus of the New Holding Company, as well as other relevant documents concerning the proposed transaction. STOCKHOLDERS OF THE COMPANY ARE URGED TO READ THE REGISTRATION STATEMENT, THE PROXY STATEMENT, AND THE PROSPECTUS CAREFULLY WHEN THESE DOCUMENTS BECOME AVAILABLE AND ANY OTHER RELEVANT DOCUMENTS FILED WITH THE SEC, AS WELL AS ANY AMENDMENTS OR SUPPLEMENTS TO THOSE DOCUMENTS, BECAUSE THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION. When filed, these documents and other documents relating to the proposed transaction can be obtained free of charge from the SEC's website at www.sec.gov . Alternatively, these documents, when available, can be obtained free of charge from the Company upon written request to the Company, 2212 W. Cermak Road, Chicago, Illinois 60608, Attention: Corporate Secretary.

SOURCE MUTUAL FEDERAL BANCORP, INC.