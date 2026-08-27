Cineverse Corp.: Cineverse's RetroCrush Acquires Streaming Rights to Classic Anime Series and Films from VIZ Media

Contents from popular franchises BLEACH, Hunter x Hunter, Hikaru no Go, Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon, NARUTO, and more coming soon to the RetroCrush app for the first time

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cineverse (Nasdaq: CNVS), an entertainment technology company and studio, announced a deal between its anime streaming service and RetroCrush and VIZ Media to add major titles for the first time. This includes the movies from BLEACH, Hunter x Hunter, Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon, NARUTO, as well as TV-series such as Captain Tsubasa, Hikaru no Go, and more. This announcement was made timed to RetroCrush's participation in the annual Anime NYC convention."

This deal represents RetroCrush's first acquisition of content from the beloved anime franchises, reconnecting fans of these titles with the selection of classic film adaptations. Coming soon to the RetroCrush SVOD app, the newest additions features TV and film titles including:

Naruto the Movie: Ninja Clash in the Land of Snow - Naruto and his team are sent on a mission to guard Yukie Fujikaze, a popular actress starring in the hit movie "The Adventures of Princess Gale."

- Naruto and his team are sent on a mission to guard Yukie Fujikaze, a popular actress starring in the hit movie "The Adventures of Princess Gale." Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon R Movie - Sailor Moon and the Sailor Guardians save Earth from an alien force! Mamoru gave a rose to an alien who helped him with the loss of his parents. His friend has searched for a flower worthy of his gesture, the Xenian flower, which has a very dark side.

- Sailor Moon and the Sailor Guardians save Earth from an alien force! Mamoru gave a rose to an alien who helped him with the loss of his parents. His friend has searched for a flower worthy of his gesture, the Xenian flower, which has a very dark side. BLEACH: Hell Verse - Ichigo must travel into the depths of Hell to stop a group of vicious Sinners and save his younger sister Yuzu, unaware that his actions could bring Hell to the World of the Living.

- Ichigo must travel into the depths of Hell to stop a group of vicious Sinners and save his younger sister Yuzu, unaware that his actions could bring Hell to the World of the Living. Hunter X Hunter: Phantom Rouge - Someone has stolen Kurapika's eyes-and another survivor from his clan whose members were massacred for their Scarlet Eyes! Gon and Killua begin investigating on his behalf, but shortly after they've begun, the Phantom Troupe appears!

- Someone has stolen Kurapika's eyes-and another survivor from his clan whose members were massacred for their Scarlet Eyes! Gon and Killua begin investigating on his behalf, but shortly after they've begun, the Phantom Troupe appears! Hikaru no Go - Hikaru Shindo life changes when he finds an old go board. The ghost of an ancient go master named Fujiwara-no-Sai was trapped in the board and soon becomes a part of Hikaru's consciousness. Together Hikaru and Sai make an unstoppable go-playing team.

- Hikaru Shindo life changes when he finds an old go board. The ghost of an ancient go master named Fujiwara-no-Sai was trapped in the board and soon becomes a part of Hikaru's consciousness. Together Hikaru and Sai make an unstoppable go-playing team. Accel World - The year is 2046. Haruyuki Arita is a young boy who finds himself on the lowest social rungs of his school. Ashamed of his miserable life, Haruyuki can only cope by indulging in virtual games. But that all changes when Kuroyukihime, the most popular girl in school, introduces him to a mysterious program called Brain Burst and a virtual reality called the Accel World.

- The year is 2046. Haruyuki Arita is a young boy who finds himself on the lowest social rungs of his school. Ashamed of his miserable life, Haruyuki can only cope by indulging in virtual games. But that all changes when Kuroyukihime, the most popular girl in school, introduces him to a mysterious program called Brain Burst and a virtual reality called the Accel World. Captain Tsubasa - Tsubasa Ozora, young soccer prodigy newly arrived at Nankatsu elementary school. His dream is to conquer the title of national champion.

- Tsubasa Ozora, young soccer prodigy newly arrived at Nankatsu elementary school. His dream is to conquer the title of national champion. Captain Tsubasa: Junior Youth Arc - The International Junior Youth Tournament in Paris is about to begin, and Tsubasa and team are ready. Japan's elite are to face off against the world's best. Germany's Schneider awaits, along with a host of other new rivals. Let the battle begin!

- The International Junior Youth Tournament in Paris is about to begin, and Tsubasa and team are ready. Japan's elite are to face off against the world's best. Germany's Schneider awaits, along with a host of other new rivals. Let the battle begin! Vampire Knight - Yuki Cross can't remember anything from before she was saved by Pureblood vampire Kaname Kuran. Now Yuki, and Zero, are Guardians at Cross Academy, where the Day Class and Night Class coexist-despite the fact that the Night Class are all vampires!

"We're thrilled to bring such adored anime franchises like Naruto, Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon, BLEACH, Hunter X Hunter, Hikaru no Go, and more to RetroCrush, offering fans the chance to take in some of the best moments these franchises have to offer," said Matt Kodner, Programming Manager for RetroCrush. "This new slate gives fans a chance to revisit beloved characters and franchises while discovering new favorites from VIZ Media's deep anime library, including classic sports titles and hidden gems."

RetroCrush is dedicated to the Golden Age of anime, highlighting classic anime movies and series for old and new fans alike. The RetroCrush line-up includes more than 200 series and features. It is available at www.retrocrush.tv and as a standalone app; as a SVOD option on Prime Video Channels, Comcast and The Roku Channel; and as a linear FAST channel on Fubo, Philo, Plex, Pluto TV Canada, Samsung TV Plus, Sling Freestream, TCL+, The Roku Channel, Vizio WatchFree+, and Zone TV. Follow RetroCrush on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, X and on Discord.

In addition to RetroCrush, Cineverse owns and/or operates a wide range of premium streaming brands, from free, ad-supported streaming television (FAST) channels to subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) apps. These span fandoms - from single IP channels around pop cultural icons such as Bob Ross and The Dog Whisperer with Cesar Milan, to channels curated for fans of Horror (Screambox, Midnight Pulp), Pan-Asian shows and films (AsianCrush), Comedy (Gorilla Comedy+), Independent Film (Fandor), Romance (Dove Channel) and True Crime (Crime Hunters), to name a few.

About Cineverse

Cineverse (Nasdaq: CNVS) is an entertainment technology company and studio. Fiercely innovative and independent, Cineverse develops and invests in technology and content that drives the future of the industry. Core to its business is Matchpoint® - a growing tech ecosystem designed to prepare, distribute, monetize, and continuously improve content across any platform. Matchpoint helps studios large and small operate at scale and improve performance and efficiency in an increasingly fragmented distribution environment. Additionally, Cineverse distributes a vast library of premium films, series, and podcasts, across theatrical, home entertainment, and streaming; operates dozens of digital properties that super serve passionate fandoms around the world; and works with leading brands to connect them with audiences they value. From award-winning technology to the highest-grossing unrated film in U.S. history, Cineverse has created a playbook that marries tech and content to redefine the next era of entertainment. For more information, visit cineverse.com.

Investor Contact:

Julie Milstead

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Media Contact:

The Lippin Group for Cineverse

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SOURCE Cineverse Corp.