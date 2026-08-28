pv magazine: Mr. Brown, the Chinese government has successfully reduced excess capacity in the past, particularly in coal and steel from around 2015, as well as in sectors such as cement, glass, aluminum and shipbuilding. What lessons from those restructuring efforts can be applied to today's PV manufacturing industry? Alexander Brown: One lesson is that when the Chinese government sees a need to stimulate growth in a certain sector, it is very capable of doing so. We saw that with sectors related to construction in the 2010s, and we have seen it more recently with green technologies as China ...

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