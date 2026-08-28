STARTRADER: STARCARES Completes Basketball Court Revamp in the Philippines, Benefiting Nearly 20,000 People

The renovated court at Communal Elementary School opens a dedicated space for learning, sport, and community life in Buhangin.

DAVAO CITY, Philippines, Aug. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- STARCARES, the community impact initiative of STARTRADER, has completed the redevelopment of the basketball court at Communal Elementary School in Buhangin, Davao City, Philippines. Now open and in daily use, the facility serves approximately 20,000 people, including around 2,000 learners, 72 school staff, 1,600 parents, and 16,000 residents of Barangay Communal.

For students, the court offers a dependable space to learn and play, doubling as the venue for graduations, award ceremonies, and school assemblies. For the wider community, it becomes a gathering place for meetings, celebrations and youth activities once classes end, reflecting how central basketball is to daily life in Buhangin.

"Before, we held graduations, school activities and community gatherings on a cracked, uneven court. Today, our students have a safe and proper space to learn, play and celebrate, while the wider community has a place that can bring people together."

- Nelson Sepe Lubguban Jr., Principal of Communal Elementary School

STARCARES designed the redevelopment around long-term community use, ensuring the investment extends beyond construction as a practical resource for students, families and the wider Buhangin community.

"A court becomes powerful when it gives young people somewhere to show up, be seen, and grow stronger together. That is the impact we wanted to create."

- Peter Karsten, Chief Executive Officer of STARTRADER.

The Davao project extends STARCARES' work revitalising community infrastructure, following similar initiatives in Vietnam, Thailand and Nigeria, and reflects STARTRADER's commitment to supporting the communities it operates in, beyond its work in financial markets.

Under 'Where Tomorrow's STARS Begin', STARCARES will continue identifying communities where practical infrastructure can create lasting everyday value.

About STARTRADER

STARTRADER is a global multi-asset broker empowering retail and institutional partners to access global markets through a range of platforms, including MetaTrader, STARTRADER APP, and STAR Copy.

STARTRADER operates through entities licensed and regulated by authorities including CMA, ASIC, FSCA, FSA, and FSC, combining strong governance with a client-first approach, serving both retail clients and partners with a commitment to transparency, reliability, and long-term growth.

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