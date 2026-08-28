DC Healthcare Holdings Berhad: DC Healthcare Q2 EBITDA Surges to RM2.91 Million on Stronger Operating Performance

KUALA LUMPUR, MY / ACCESS Newswire / August 28, 2026 / DC Healthcare Holdings Berhad ("DC Healthcare" or the "Group"), a medical aesthetic services provider specialising in non-invasive and minimally invasive procedures, today announced its financial results for the second quarter ended 30 June 2026 ("Q2 FY2026"), delivering higher revenue and a strong year-on-year improvement in operating performance, with earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation ("EBITDA") rising significantly during the quarter.

For Q2 FY2026, DC Healthcare recorded revenue of RM22.62 million, representing a 10% increase from RM20.60 million in the corresponding quarter ended 30 June 2025 ("Q2 FY2025"). The improvement was primarily driven by the Group's core aesthetic services segment, where revenue rose 15% year-on-year to RM20.44 million from RM17.80 million. Aesthetic services accounted for approximately 90% of the Group's revenue during the quarter, supported by higher patient volume and stronger treatment conversion following improvements in the Group's consultation and patient engagement processes. Gross profit increased to RM11.09 million from RM10.45 million a year earlier.

More significantly, EBITDA increased to RM2.91 million in Q2 FY2026 from RM0.12 million in Q2 FY2025, representing an improvement of approximately RM2.79 million. The increase reflected stronger underlying operating performance. Sequentially, EBITDA increased by approximately 14% quarter-on-quarter ("QoQ") to RM2.91 million in Q2 FY2026 from RM2.55 million in Q1 FY2026. Revenue increased 6% QoQ from RM21.36 million to RM22.62 million, while operating profit improved to RM1.22 million from RM0.85 million in the preceding quarter.

Correspondingly, the Group recorded a profit before tax ("PBT") of RM0.67 million in Q2 FY2026, improving by RM1.71 million from a loss before tax ("LBT") of RM1.03 million in Q2 FY2025. Profit after tax ("PAT") stood at RM0.47 million, compared with a loss after tax ("LAT") of RM1.03 million in the corresponding quarter. The improvement was supported by higher revenue, better cost absorption and disciplined expenditure management, with staff costs and administrative expenses both lower year-on-year.

For the six months ended 30 June 2026 ("1H FY2026"), EBITDA increased substantially to RM5.46 million from RM0.63 million in the corresponding six months ended 30 June 2025 ("1H FY2025"). Revenue rose 14% year-on-year to RM43.98 million from RM38.50 million, while the Group recorded an operating profit of RM2.07 million compared with an operating loss of RM1.00 million in 1H FY2025. PBT also turned positive at RM1.00 million compared with an LBT of RM1.87 million in 1H FY2025. The aesthetic services segment remained the principal growth engine, with revenue for 1H FY2026 increasing 20% year-on-year to RM39.12 million compared with RM32.66 million in 1H FY2025.

Managing Director of DC Healthcare, Dr. Chong Tze Sheng

Commenting on the results, Dr. Chong Tze Sheng, Managing Director of DC Healthcare, said, "Q2 FY2026 represents another meaningful step forward in our recovery. The significant improvement in EBITDA reflects the progress we are making in strengthening the underlying operating performance of the Group. We delivered revenue growth both year-on-year and quarter-on-quarter, while the improvement in patient volume and treatment conversion translated into stronger operating leverage and a clear turnaround in profitability."

He added, "Our focus is increasingly on the quality and sustainability of growth. We are strengthening consultation and patient engagement, improving resource utilisation across our clinic network and maintaining disciplined cost management. At the same time, we continue to invest selectively in initiatives that can enhance treatment outcomes, customer experience and long-term operating efficiency."

Looking ahead, DC Healthcare remains focused on strengthening its market position within the medical aesthetic and wellness industry. The Group will continue to reinforce its core business, broaden its range of skincare and wellness products and pursue selective expansion of its clinic network to extend its reach into new and underserved markets.

In parallel, the Group continues to explore digitalisation and technology-driven solutions to support service personalisation and operational efficiency. These initiatives include the gradual integration of artificial intelligence-assisted skin analysis and data-driven consultation approaches, alongside the ongoing implementation of its enterprise resource planning ("ERP") system to improve process integration, operational visibility and decision-making across the organisation.

With Q2 FY2026 marking a second consecutive profitable quarter and 1H FY2026 returning to positive PBT, DC Healthcare enters the second half of the financial year with improving earnings momentum. The Group remains focused on translating stronger patient engagement, disciplined execution and selective growth initiatives into a more scalable and sustainable earnings profile.

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ABOUT DC HEALTHCARE HOLDINGS BERHAD - "In safety we commit"

DC Healthcare Holdings Berhad ("DC Healthcare" or the "Company") is a leading medical aesthetic and wellness healthcare provider specialising in the provision of non-invasive and minimally invasive procedures. Their business segments are divided into three services, which are medical aesthetic services, general medical services and slimming services which are carried out under the brands Dr Chong Clinic and Dr Chong Slimming respectively. The Group develops skincare products through its subsidiary, Ten Doctors Sdn Bhd, under the trading brand NewB. DC Healthcare currently has a presence across the entire Peninsular Malaysia and East Malaysia. DC Healthcare has also expanded its educational offerings by introducing DC Academy, a dedicated training center aimed at advancing the skills of professionals in the medical aesthetic industry.

For more information, visit www.dchealthcareholdings.com.

Issued By: Swan Consultancy Sdn. Bhd. on behalf of DC Healthcare Holdings Berhad

For more information, please contact:

Jazmin Wan

Email: j.wan@swanconsultancy.biz

Qian Yu Chow

Email: s.chow@swanconsultancy.biz

SOURCE: DC Healthcare Holdings Berhad

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/dc-healthcare-q2-ebitda-surges-to-rm2.91-million-on-stronger-operatin-1213833