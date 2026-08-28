EPB Group Berhad: EPB Group PAT Surges 251.9% QoQ to RM1.76 Million in Q2 FY2026

KUALA LUMPUR, MY / ACCESS Newswire / August 28, 2026 / EPB Group Berhad ("EPB"), and its group of companies (the "Group"), an established one-stop food processing and packaging machinery solutions provider, today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended 30 June 2026 ("Q2 FY2026"), with profit after tax ("PAT") rising 251.9% quarter-on-quarter ("QoQ") to RM1.76 million from RM0.50 million in Q1 FY2026.

EPB Group Berhad

The stronger earnings were underpinned by improving operating performance during the quarter. Revenue increased 17.4% QoQ to RM24.78 million from RM21.11 million, while profit before tax ("PBT") rose 243.5% QoQ to RM2.31 million from RM0.67 million. The sequential improvement reflected a higher machinery delivery cycle as more projects progressed through customer delivery and billing milestones. For 6M FY2026, revenue stood at RM45.89 million, down 19.3% year-on-year ("YoY"), while PBT and PAT were RM2.98 million and RM2.26 million respectively, compared with RM7.17 million and RM5.22 million in 6M FY2025, reflecting lower machinery solutions deliveries over the period.

The food processing and packaging machinery solutions business segment remained EPB's key growth driver, with Q2 FY2026 revenue rising by RM8.58 million QoQ to approximately RM20.07 million. The increase was supported by higher sales to overseas customers, particularly in the Philippines and other foreign markets, as well as local customers. The segment represented approximately 81.0% of Group revenue during the quarter.

EPB also continued to demonstrate a strong regional revenue profile. Overseas customers contributed approximately RM19.01 million, or 76.7% of Q2 FY2026 revenue, with the Philippines emerging as the Group's largest single market at RM11.34 million, followed by Indonesia at RM6.16 million. This regional footprint provides EPB with access to food manufacturers investing in automation, productivity and production consistency across ASEAN.

Gross profit increased 12.8% QoQ to RM7.59 million from RM6.73 million. The stronger gross profit, together with lower administration and other operating expenses, supported the sharper improvement in PBT and PAT during Q2 FY2026, notwithstanding higher selling and distribution expenses associated with the Group's business development and project activities.

Mr. Yeoh Chee Min, Managing Director of EPB Group Berhad, commented, "The sequential improvement in Q2 reflects better conversion of our project pipeline as machinery deliveries picked up. We recorded higher revenue, gross profit and earnings compared with the preceding quarter, which is encouraging as we enter the second half of the year. Our focus remains on disciplined execution of the secured order book while strengthening our capacity to support larger orders and customer requirements of higher complexity."

As at 31 July 2026, the Group's order book stood at RM100.80 million, providing revenue visibility into the second half of FY2026 ("2H FY2026") and FY2027. Of this, RM79.47 million is expected to be fulfilled and billed progressively in the 2H FY2026, with the remaining RM21.33 million expected in FYE 2027. Food processing and packaging machinery solutions accounted for RM79.56 million of the total order book, reinforcing the segment's role as the Group's principal growth engine.

The Group is concurrently progressing the development of its new manufacturing facility at Penang Science Park North. The first phase, comprising approximately 70,000 sq ft of the total planned 90,000 sq ft facility, is targeted for completion by December 2026. Upon completion, the facility is expected to improve production workflow and operational efficiency while increasing EPB's ability to undertake larger-scale customer requirements.

EPB also continues to progress its proposed transfer from the ACE Market to the Main Market of Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad. Following shareholders' approval of the related constitutional amendments on 8 April 2026, the proposed transfer remains subject to the relevant regulatory approvals and is expected to strengthen the Group's corporate profile, governance positioning and accessibility to a broader investor base.

Looking ahead, EPB remains cautiously optimistic on its medium-term prospects. The Group believes its secured order book, regional customer base and ongoing capacity expansion provide a foundation for growth, while continued demand for automation and productivity enhancement among food manufacturers is expected to support opportunities for EPB's integrated food processing and packaging machinery solutions.

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About EPB Group Berhad and its group of companies ("EPB Group")

Since EPB Group Berhad ("EPB") and its group of companies (the "Group") inception in 1992, EPB Group has established itself as an experienced player in the food processing and packaging machinery industry in Malaysia. Starting with trading manual packaging machines, EPB Group has grown and diversified its offerings to include comprehensive solutions such as the design, customisation, fabrication, integration, and automation of production lines specifically for the food manufacturing and processing sectors. Additionally, EPB Group has expanded into trading of cellulose casings and manufacturing and trading of flexible packaging materials, enhancing its portfolio to cater to the dynamic needs of the food industry. Known for its dedication to innovation, customer-centric solutions, and operational excellence, EPB Group continues to strengthen its position in the market, driven by a commitment to advancing food processing and packaging technologies and expanding its presence both locally and regionally.

For more information, visit https://epb.group/

Issued By: Swan Consultancy Sdn. Bhd. on behalf of EPB Group Berhad

For more information, please contact:

Jazzmin Wan

Email: j.wan@swanconsultancy.biz

Qian Yu Chow

Email: s.chow@swanconsultancy.biz

SOURCE: EPB Group Berhad

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/paper-and-packaging/epb-group-pat-surges-251.9-qoq-to-rm1.76-million-in-q2-fy2026-1213835