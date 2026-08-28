Global horizontal irradiance across Europe averaged 5% above the 2007-2025 norm in August 2026, extending the elevated solar resource recorded during June and July, according to analysis using the Solcast API. Nearly three quarters of the continent received above-average irradiance as persistent high pressure limited cloud formation and storm development. Much of southern England experienced Europe's strongest positive anomalies, reaching more than 20% above average, before a change in weather patterns brought cooler and cloudier conditions to parts of western Europe during the second half of ...

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