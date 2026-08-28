A researcher at Turkey's Selçuk University has conducted a comparative analysis of multiple machine learning algorithms for predicting plane-of-array (PoA) irradiance on bifacial PV panels. The researcher used identical input conditions to predict PoA irradiance on both the front and rear sides of the panels. "This study presented a comprehensive machine learning-based framework for predicting front-side and rear-side PoA irradiance in a bifacial photovoltaic system using routinely measured meteorological, surface-related, and temporal input variables," researcher Aysegül Toprak said in the paper. ...

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