Fractal Gaming Group AB: Fractal Gaming Group receives USD 2.12 million refund of IEEPA tariffs

Fractal Gaming Group AB has received a refund of USD 2.12 million of previously paid IEEPA tariffs. The amount includes approximately USD 0.1 million in interest. A further approximately USD 0.5 million remains to be refunded and is being handled in the ongoing process.

The refund will be recognized in the third quarter of 2026, largely as a reduction of cost of goods sold and partly as a reduction of inventory. The total amount will also have a corresponding positive effect on cash flow.



The company continues to monitor the development and application of current customs regulations in the U.S.

For more information, please contact

Jonas Holst, CEO, Fractal

Telephone: +46 31 380 71 00

E-mail: IR@fractal-design.com



Karin Ingemarson, CFO, Fractal

Telephone: +46 31 380 71 00

E-mail: IR@fractal-design.com

About Fractal

Fractal Gaming Group AB is a PC gaming hardware company based in Gothenburg, Sweden. Since its inception in 2007, Fractal has built a distinct reputation among PC gamers and enthusiasts for combining Scandinavian design, user-centric innovation and premium quality. In 2021, Fractal Gaming Group AB was introduced to the Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market. Today, Fractal offers PC gaming products through retail and distribution partners around the globe from its offices in Sweden, Taiwan, China and the US.