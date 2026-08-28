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WKN: A2QNWV | ISIN: SE0015504477 | Ticker-Symbol: 5HS
Frankfurt
28.08.26 | 08:01
1,246 Euro
+0,32 % +0,004
Branche
Hardware
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FRACTAL GAMING GROUP AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FRACTAL GAMING GROUP AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,2621,34613:45
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
28.08.2026 11:30 Uhr
152 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Fractal Gaming Group AB: Fractal Gaming Group receives USD 2.12 million refund of IEEPA tariffs

Fractal Gaming Group AB has received a refund of USD 2.12 million of previously paid IEEPA tariffs. The amount includes approximately USD 0.1 million in interest. A further approximately USD 0.5 million remains to be refunded and is being handled in the ongoing process.

The refund will be recognized in the third quarter of 2026, largely as a reduction of cost of goods sold and partly as a reduction of inventory. The total amount will also have a corresponding positive effect on cash flow.

The company continues to monitor the development and application of current customs regulations in the U.S.

For more information, please contact
Jonas Holst, CEO, Fractal
Telephone: +46 31 380 71 00
E-mail: IR@fractal-design.com

Karin Ingemarson, CFO, Fractal
Telephone: +46 31 380 71 00
E-mail: IR@fractal-design.com

About Fractal
Fractal Gaming Group AB is a PC gaming hardware company based in Gothenburg, Sweden. Since its inception in 2007, Fractal has built a distinct reputation among PC gamers and enthusiasts for combining Scandinavian design, user-centric innovation and premium quality. In 2021, Fractal Gaming Group AB was introduced to the Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market. Today, Fractal offers PC gaming products through retail and distribution partners around the globe from its offices in Sweden, Taiwan, China and the US.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.