Contemporary Nebula Technology Energy Co., Ltd. (CNTE): CNTE Provides Energy Storage System Solutions for Merseburg BESS Leuna 3 and BESS Leuna 4 in Germany

MERSEBURG, Germany, Aug. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CNTE has provided energy storage system solutions for BESS Leuna 3 and BESS Leuna 4. These energy storage projects are located in Merseburg, Saxony-Anhalt, Germany.

BESS Leuna 3 and BESS Leuna 4 each have a capacity of approximately 50MW/100MWh, bringing the capacity of these two projects to 100MW/200MWh. BESS Leuna 3 and BESS Leuna 4 were commissioned in June 2026.

Both projects are mainly used for market-based price arbitrage, storing electricity during lower-price periods and releasing it when market prices rise. This operating model allows battery storage assets to capture price differences while contributing additional flexibility to electricity market operations.

The projects follow CNTE's earlier deployments in Germany, including the 50MW/100MWh BESS Krumpa I project and the separately operated BESS Leuna 1 and BESS Leuna 2 projects.

With the commissioning of BESS Leuna 3 and BESS Leuna 4, CNTE continues to expand its experience in delivering utility-scale energy storage solutions for Germany's growing battery storage market.

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