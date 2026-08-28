Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 28.08.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Vom Forschungstrend zum Milliardenmarkt
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
28.08.2026 12:18 Uhr
172 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Contemporary Nebula Technology Energy Co., Ltd. (CNTE): CNTE Provides Energy Storage System Solutions for Merseburg BESS Leuna 3 and BESS Leuna 4 in Germany

MERSEBURG, Germany, Aug. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CNTE has provided energy storage system solutions for BESS Leuna 3 and BESS Leuna 4. These energy storage projects are located in Merseburg, Saxony-Anhalt, Germany.

BESS Leuna 3 and BESS Leuna 4 each have a capacity of approximately 50MW/100MWh, bringing the capacity of these two projects to 100MW/200MWh. BESS Leuna 3 and BESS Leuna 4 were commissioned in June 2026.

Both projects are mainly used for market-based price arbitrage, storing electricity during lower-price periods and releasing it when market prices rise. This operating model allows battery storage assets to capture price differences while contributing additional flexibility to electricity market operations.

The projects follow CNTE's earlier deployments in Germany, including the 50MW/100MWh BESS Krumpa I project and the separately operated BESS Leuna 1 and BESS Leuna 2 projects.

With the commissioning of BESS Leuna 3 and BESS Leuna 4, CNTE continues to expand its experience in delivering utility-scale energy storage solutions for Germany's growing battery storage market.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cnte-provides-energy-storage-system-solutions-for-merseburg-bess-leuna-3-and-bess-leuna-4-in-germany-302862708.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.