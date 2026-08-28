Ambest Group Berhad: Ambest PAT Surges More Than Eightfold QoQ to RM3.44 Million in Q2 FY2026

KUALA LUMPUR, MY / ACCESS Newswire / August 28, 2026 / Ambest Group Berhad ("Ambest" or the "Company"), an engineering supporting services provider specialising in precision machining and sheet metal fabrication, today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended 30 June 2026 ("Q2 FY2026"), delivering a sharp quarter-on-quarter increase in reported profitability alongside stronger revenue.

Ambest Group Berhad

For Q2 FY2026, Ambest recorded revenue of RM24.28 million, up 19.2% from RM20.37 million in Q1 FY2026, while profit before tax ("PBT") rose 244.7% QoQ to RM4.18 million from RM1.21 million. Profit after tax ("PAT") increased more than eightfold to RM3.44 million from RM0.38 million in the preceding quarter. The stronger revenue was mainly attributable to higher sales orders from existing customers and improved production output during the quarter.

Precision machining remained the Company's core revenue contributor, generating RM19.17 million or approximately 79.0% of Q2 FY2026 revenue, while sheet metal fabrication contributed RM5.11 million or approximately 21.0%. For the first half ended 30 June 2026 ("1H FY2026"), Ambest recorded cumulative revenue of RM44.65 million.

The substantial increase in reported earnings also reflected the normalisation of administrative expenses following the one-off listing expenses of approximately RM3.56 million recognised in Q1 FY2026. For 1H FY2026, Ambest recorded adjusted PBT of RM8.95 million and adjusted PAT of RM7.38 million after adding back the non-recurring listing expenses, compared with reported PBT of RM5.39 million and PAT of RM3.82 million.

Mr. Tan Beng Beng, Managing Director of Ambest Group Berhad commented, "Q2 FY2026 saw a meaningful improvement in reported profitability, supported by higher customer orders and improved production output. With the one-off IPO listing expenses behind us, the quarter provides a clearer view of the earnings generated by our ongoing operations. We remain focused on execution, delivery reliability and preparing our capacity to support customers as demand develops."

Mr. Tan added, "During the quarter, we incurred higher tools and jigs costs in preparation for new machines expected to be delivered in the coming quarter. While this temporarily affected gross profit, these investments are intended to shorten commissioning lead time and improve production readiness once the new equipment arrives. We believe this positions Ambest to respond more effectively to future order requirements."

Ambest's capacity expansion remains supported by its IPO proceeds. As at 30 June 2026, the Company had utilised RM23.73 million of its RM27.50 million gross IPO proceeds, including the full RM12.00 million allocation for repayment of borrowings and RM6.80 million for general working capital. The remaining RM3.78 million is earmarked for the purchase of new machinery to support future production requirements.

The Company also maintained a strengthened post-listing balance sheet, with total equity of RM65.90 million as at 30 June 2026, compared with RM35.98 million as at 31 December 2025. Total bank borrowings stood at RM22.43 million, down from approximately RM35.86 million at the end of FY2025 following debt repayment using IPO proceeds.

Looking ahead, Ambest continues to see encouraging demand from the semiconductor industry, supported by the ongoing adoption of artificial intelligence, high-performance computing, data centres, automotive electronics and industrial automation. The Company continues to receive healthy order enquiries from both existing and new customers for precision machining components.

The Board remains optimistic about Ambest's prospects for the financial year ending 31 December 2026. Leveraging its established customer relationships, technical capabilities and manufacturing expertise, the Company will continue to focus on operational efficiency, capacity utilisation, cost optimisation and timely commissioning of new machinery to support its next phase of growth.

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About Ambest Group Berhad

Ambest Group Berhad ("Ambest" or the "Company") is listed on the ACE Market of Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad under the stock name AMBEST and stock code 0391. Through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Ambest Technology Sdn Bhd, the Company is principally involved in the manufacturing of high-precision machining parts and components, with capabilities spanning CNC milling, CNC turning, sheet metal fabrication and sub-assembly services. Based in Penang, Ambest serves customers in precision-driven industries, particularly the semiconductor industry, and is supported by advanced manufacturing facilities, skilled engineering talent and quality management certifications including ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 14001:2015.

For more information, visit https://ambestgroup.com.my/.

Issued By: Swan Consultancy Sdn. Bhd. on behalf of Ambest Group Berhad

For more information, please contact:

Jazzmin Wan

Email: j.wan@swanconsultancy.biz

Qian Yu Chow

Email: s.chow@swanconsultancy.biz

SOURCE: Ambest Group Berhad

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/ambest-pat-surges-more-than-eightfold-qoq-to-rm3.44-million-in-q2-fy20-1213838