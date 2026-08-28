Solar development is accelerating in some parts of Canada, while others are taking a more cautious approach as provinces and territories chart their own energy policies. Phil McKay, Senior Director of Member Programs at the Canadian Renewable Energy Association (CanREA), told pv magazine that while figures for new solar additions in 2026 are not yet available, he is hearing anecdotally from the association's members that it has been "a good year", with many talking about growing interest in storage-paired systems. Canada's solar market is highly fragmented across its ten provinces and three ...

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