Expanded agreement combines Pega's AI and workflow platform with Coforge's consulting, engineering and managed-services capabilities to help enterprises modernise legacy systems, scale AI adoption and deliver measurable business outcomes

The expanded agreement builds on two decades of collaboration between Coforge and Pega.

Coforge Limited (NSE: COFORGE), a global AI-native engineering services leader, today announced the expansion of its strategic partnership with Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ: PEGA), the enterprise AI software company for mission-critical work. The partnership allows Coforge to build, package, brand, and commercially deliver Pega-powered offerings, strengthening the ability to deliver AI-led enterprise transformation programs globally.

Pega brings leadership in AI-driven decisioning, workflow automation and customer engagement. Coforge brings deep industry expertise, consulting capabilities and global delivery at scale. The agreement gives Coforge expanded commercial rights to package and deliver Pega's technology as part of integrated transformation programs. Clients will be able to access Pega's platform alongside Coforge's consulting, implementation, engineering and managed services through a streamlined commercial and delivery model.

The agreement is expected to reduce execution complexity, accelerate deployments, and speed time to value for enterprise clients. It also strengthens the companies' joint go-to-market efforts across strategic industries and global markets through integrated delivery of Pega-powered solutions, streamlined procurement and engagement models, and repeatable industry-focused offerings that combine Coforge's domain expertise with Pega's capabilities.

John Speight, President EU Geo Business Leader, Coforge, said "Enterprises are increasingly looking for integrated AI and workflow transformation programs that deliver measurable business outcomes. This expanded partnership with Pega strengthens our ability to address that demand much faster. The agreement enables us to bring together Pega's market-leading platform with Coforge's consulting, engineering and managed-services capabilities in a more integrated way."

He added, "This agreement marks a pivotal shift in how Coforge goes to market; moving from reselling software to delivering full-stack, Pega-powered industry solutions under its own brand. Coforge can now build repeatable, IP-backed offerings for its core verticals, enabling a more agile, specialized go-to-market motion that drives net-new opportunities in application modernization and intelligent automation."

Leon Trefler, Chief of Clients and Markets, Pega, said, "By combining Pega's capabilities with Coforge's expertise in insurance, travel, transportation, and financial services, clients can move from strategy to execution faster than ever. Coforge's use of Pega Blueprint to automate legacy business logic discovery and modernization dramatically accelerates projects, turning months-long discovery phases into rapid, blueprint-driven transformations."

He added, "Clients benefit from the best of both worlds: Coforge's deep industry expertise and Pega's proven AI platform, delivered through integrated solutions tailored to their sector. Together, they help organizations accelerate transformation, reduce technical debt, and build adaptable enterprise workflows powered by Pega's scalable architecture and Coforge's delivery expertise."

About Coforge

Coforge is an AI-native engineering services leader, where AI is the very foundation of how we design, build, and deliver intelligent solutions for our clients. We use AI and hyperspecialized industry expertise to engineer autonomous enterprises. We combine AI agents with our AI-enabled workforce, including specialized FDEs in hybrid pod-based delivery units. With a deep focus on trusted AI, our solutions are secure, governed, and enterprise-grade. We are outcome-led by design. Moving beyond AI experimentation, we deliver measurable business outcomes lower operating costs, faster cycle times, higher conversion rates, and sustained margin growth. Learn more at www.coforge.com

For more information, visit www.coforge.com

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Contacts:

Media Contact:

Santanu Bhattacharya (India) santanu.b@coforge.com