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PR Newswire
28.08.2026 12:42 Uhr
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Contemporary Nebula Technology Energy Co., Ltd. (CNTE): CNTE Provides Energy Storage System Solutions for Merseburg BESS Leuna 1 and BESS Leuna 2 in Germany

MERSEBURG, Germany, Aug. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CNTE has provided energy storage system solutions for BESS Leuna 1 and BESS Leuna 2, these energy storage projects located in Merseburg, Saxony-Anhalt, Germany.

Each project has a capacity of approximately 50MW/100MWh, representing a total deployment of 100MW/200MWh across the two sites. BESS Leuna 1 and BESS Leuna 2 were commissioned in March 2026.

The systems are primarily deployed for market-based price arbitrage, charging during periods of lower electricity prices and discharging when market prices are higher. By responding to electricity market price signals, the projects support flexible energy trading and more efficient utilization of energy storage assets.

As renewable energy deployment continues to grow in Germany, utility-scale battery storage is playing an increasingly important role in enhancing power system flexibility and supporting market-oriented energy operations.

CNTE previously provided an energy storage system solution for the 50MW/100MWh BESS Krumpa I project in Germany. BESS Leuna 1 and BESS Leuna 2 further expand CNTE's utility-scale energy storage deployment and project experience in the German market.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cnte-provides-energy-storage-system-solutions-for-merseburg-bess-leuna-1-and-bess-leuna-2-in-germany-302862718.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
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