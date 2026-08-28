Contemporary Nebula Technology Energy Co., Ltd. (CNTE): CNTE Provides Energy Storage System Solutions for Merseburg BESS Leuna 1 and BESS Leuna 2 in Germany

MERSEBURG, Germany, Aug. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CNTE has provided energy storage system solutions for BESS Leuna 1 and BESS Leuna 2, these energy storage projects located in Merseburg, Saxony-Anhalt, Germany.

Each project has a capacity of approximately 50MW/100MWh, representing a total deployment of 100MW/200MWh across the two sites. BESS Leuna 1 and BESS Leuna 2 were commissioned in March 2026.

The systems are primarily deployed for market-based price arbitrage, charging during periods of lower electricity prices and discharging when market prices are higher. By responding to electricity market price signals, the projects support flexible energy trading and more efficient utilization of energy storage assets.

As renewable energy deployment continues to grow in Germany, utility-scale battery storage is playing an increasingly important role in enhancing power system flexibility and supporting market-oriented energy operations.

CNTE previously provided an energy storage system solution for the 50MW/100MWh BESS Krumpa I project in Germany. BESS Leuna 1 and BESS Leuna 2 further expand CNTE's utility-scale energy storage deployment and project experience in the German market.

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