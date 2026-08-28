Light Gauge Steel Framing Market worth $15.53 billion by 2031 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Aug. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the Light Gauge Steel Framing Market is projected to reach USD 15.53 billion by 2031 from USD 12.53 billion in 2026, at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2026 to 2031.

Browse 370 market data Tables and 70 Figures spread through 300 Pages and in-depth TOC on 'Light Gauge Steel Framing Market - Global Forecast to 2031'

Light Gauge Steel Framing Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2022-2031

2022-2031 2026 Market Size: USD 12.53 billion

USD 12.53 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 15.53 billion

USD 15.53 billion CAGR (2026-2031): 4.4%

Light Gauge Steel Framing Market Trends & Insights:

Global demand for LGSF is surging because it offers a faster, safer, and highly predictable alternative to traditional wood and concrete, amid severe labor shortages and strict green building mandates.

The Asia Pacific accounted for a significant share of 48.64% in 2025.

The load-bearing segment accounted for the largest share of 58.2% in 2025.

The residential segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 4.29% during the period.

The distributors segment accounted for the largest share of 46.3% in 2025.

ClarkDietrich Building Systems (US), Knauf (Germany), Saint-Gobain (France), Telling Industries, LLC (US), and MiTek Industries, Inc. (US) were identified as key players in the LGSF market (global), given their strong market share and product footprint.

CEMCO (US), Etex Group (Belgium), Everest Industries Limited (India), and Metek PLC (UK) have distinguished themselves among startups and SMEs by establishing strong footholds in specialized niches, underscoring their potential as emerging market leaders.

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Light gauge steel framing (LGSF) is a structural construction method utilizing cold-formed, galvanized steel sheets shaped into thin, high-strength C or U profiles. Serving as a durable alternative to traditional wood or masonry, these lightweight studs and tracks form a building's skeleton. LGSF offers exceptional dimensional precision, resistance to fire, rot, and pests, and enables rapid off-site modular prefabrication.

By type, the load-bearing segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The load-bearing segment is expected to account for the fastest CAGR in the LGSF market during the forecast period, as LGSF is increasingly used as the primary construction material rather than just for partitioning and filling purposes. Load-bearing framing is becoming increasingly common for home-building, modular housing, commercial buildings, warehouses, and institutional buildings that require both structural capability and fast building time. The load-bearing segment benefits from cold-formed sections, which enable engineered load paths through wall, roof, floor, and truss systems that work together. In addition, the growing use of digitally designed and factory-built structural frames is helping the market by allowing producers to manufacture project-specific components with unique shapes, openings, and connection types. The weight of the load bearing LGSF is lower compared to conventional framing systems, which reduces the total weight of the structure and makes it easier to build the building since foundations of less weight do not require much material. Expansion of modular and prefabricated housing, particularly in markets facing construction labor constraints and compressed project schedules, is expected to accelerate demand. Consequently, load-bearing LGSF is positioned for the fastest growth among type segments.

By end-use, the residential segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR till 2031

The residential segment is expected to account for the fastest CAGR in the LGSF market during the forecast period because of the growing adoption of light gauge steel frames for different kinds of housing projects, especially multi-story buildings or those using modular and off-site construction methods like prefabrication. With light-gauge steel framing, manufacturers produce wall panels, ceiling frames, roof trusses, and other needed construction materials in controlled factory conditions, making the construction process much quicker. This segment also benefits from the growing need for construction solutions that enable small-scale projects while maintaining the same quality. Buildings such as apartment houses are especially suitable for this technology because their floor plans are standard, which supports more efficient manufacturing and on-site assembly. Demand is also rising as modular construction becomes more popular, since framing components can be produced in advance and assembled on site. As housing developers increasingly adopt industrialized construction methods to address project timelines, labor availability, and repetitive building requirements, residential applications are expected to drive the fastest growth across LGSF end-use segments.

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By distribution channel, the fabrication & framing supplier segment is expected to show the highest growth during the forecast period

The fabrication & framing supplier segment is expected to show the highest CAGR in the light gauge steel framing industry during the forecast period, supported by growing demand for framing packages specific to project requirements and increasing dependence on specialized fabrication skills. These suppliers act as intermediaries, converting pre-engineered designs into usable components such as studs, tracks, joists, rafters, and trusses, relieving contractors of on-site cutting, punching, profiling, and detailing. This channel is becoming more important in the market as LGSF projects shift toward digital designs that can be immediately transformed into automated fabrication instructions, improving interoperability across engineering, manufacturing, and construction. Demand primarily comes from the residential and modular construction markets because buildings have repetitive configurations and offer opportunities to create standardized framing packages while keeping project-specific measurements. The fabrication and framing supply chain is highly efficient because materials can be procured while components are labeled, packaged, and shipped, helping contractors manage complex framing requirements with fewer procurement interfaces. As construction firms prioritize shorter installation periods and reduced on-site processing, fabrication and framing suppliers are positioned to achieve the fastest distribution-channel growth.

The Middle East & Africa market is expected to register high growth till 2031

The Middle East & Africa region is expected to account for the highest CAGR in the LGSF market during the forecast period, supported by growing construction activity, significant urban development, and increasing interest in industrialized construction techniques. Gulf nations are investing heavily in real estate, offices, airports, hospitality, healthcare, and educational facilities; as a result, demand for lightweight steel framing systems is rising. LGSF is a perfect fit for projects that require fast construction and automated prefabrication, since steel framing is prefabricated in factories rather than on site. As the region shifts toward modular construction, demand for standardized, specification-driven LGSF components will continue to rise. In Africa, urban residents lack housing, and ongoing construction creates more opportunities to apply scalable framing solutions where conventional methods have failed to meet labor and timetable challenges. Moreover, LGSF manufacturers can improve their supply chains and provide effective housing construction packages. As governments, developers, and contractors increasingly seek faster and more controlled construction approaches, the Middle East & Africa region is positioned for rapid LGSF market expansion during the forecast period.

Key Players

Leading players in the light gauge steel framing companies include ClarkDietrich Building Systems (US), Knauf (Germany), Saint-Gobain (France), Telling Industries, LLC (US), MiTek Industries, Inc. (US), BlueScope Steel Limited (Australia), Tata Steel Limited (India), Hadley Group (UK), voestalpine AG (Austria), Veitchi Frame (UK) and others are covered in the LGSF market. Product launches, partnerships, acquisitions, and expansions are major strategies these key players use to strengthen their positions in the LGSF market.

Investment Funding

Investment activity in the light gauge steel framing (LGSF) market is increasingly focused on expanding manufacturing capacity, improving production automation, and strengthening offsite construction capabilities. Manufacturer disclosures indicate that capital deployment has focused on factory expansion, roll-forming equipment, robotic automation, digital design systems, and integrated framing and panel-production operations. In 2024, INNO Holdings announced an expansion of its cold-formed steel framing manufacturing operations, together with upgrades to its automation infrastructure and the integration of robotic equipment to improve production efficiency. During the same period, CPAC Modular reported that its investment in precision roll-forming machines increased internal production capacity and supported the launch of a dedicated steel-framing business serving frames, walls, floors, and trusses. Frameclad has also described investments in additional manufacturing facilities, specialist framing machinery, floor-beam equipment, panel boarding operations, and customized digital design software to support rising sales and more complex light steel framing requirements. These developments suggest investment is shifting toward scalable, technology-enabled LGSF manufacturing models rather than conventional fabrication capacity alone. Key investment areas include automated roll forming, prefabricated frame and panel production, BIM-enabled design, in-house engineering, and integrated offsite construction solutions. Manufacturers with modern production facilities, specialized framing equipment, digital design capabilities, and the ability to supply load-bearing and non-load-bearing systems may be better positioned to attract strategic investment and expand their customer base. This investment environment is being supported by the growing adoption of modular construction, prefabrication, industrialized building methods, and construction processes that emphasize faster installation, improved precision, and greater production control.

Mergers and Acquisitions

Acquisition activity among the selected LGSF companies remained limited and selective between January 2025 and July 2026. The assessment uses official company disclosures and distinguishes direct LGSF deals from broader corporate transactions. It excludes pending agreements, joint ventures, and divestments from the completed-deal count presented in the table.

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