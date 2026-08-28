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PR Newswire
28.08.2026 12:54 Uhr
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Digital Mirror Pioneer YFORE Unveils Full Intelligent Mirror Lineup in North America

SUWANEE, Ga., Aug. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- YFORE Technology, a leading global Tier-1 automotive electronics supplier, officially commissioned its new U.S. manufacturing facility near Atlanta, Georgia today. Marking the milestone, YFORE debuted its full digital mirror lineup across North America, spanning Interior Digital Mirrors (CMS-I), Exterior Side Mirrors (CMS-III), and Auto-Dimming Mirrors, led by the global debut of its Multifunctional Mirror.

Global Premiere: Multifunctional Mirror Redefines Cockpit Integration

YFORE's Multifunctional Interior Mirror integrates Driver (DMS) and Occupant Monitoring (OMS) to empower Euro NCAP five-star safety compliance while enabling distraction tracking, Face ID, gesture interaction, and in-cabin conferencing. This unified design reduces harness complexity, optimizes headliner packaging, and streamlines vehicle platform integration for automakers.

Proven Mass Production & Benchmark Performance

Deployed across 60+ vehicle models for 16+ leading automakers, YFORE brings proven mass-production maturity to North America. The lineup features proprietary Liquid Crystal (LC) technology, providing superior optical clarity and anti-glare response over traditional EC solutions.

The platform supports up to 8MP inputs with an ultra-low latency of =25ms and brightness exceeding 2,250 cd/m². Paired with proprietary ISP tuning, it ensures crisp vision in low light, glare, and harsh weather-packaged within a 5mm ultra-slim bezel weighing under 500g.

Rooted Locally to Empower North American Mobility

YFORE U.S. integrates local R&D, manufacturing, and customer service to provide automakers with agile co-development and reliable delivery, building a resilient supply chain for intelligent vision systems.

About YFORE

YFORE is a global Tier 1 automotive electronics supplier dedicated to driving the future of intelligent mobility. Partnering with more than 30 leading automotive OEMs worldwide, YFORE delivers high-performance, automotive-grade solutions across Intelligent Access, Intelligent Mirror and Intelligent Sensing systems. With operational footprint spanning North America, Europe, and Asia, YFORE combines global engineering depth with local execution to empower the next era of connected vehicles.

For more information, please visit www.yftech.com/en or follow YFORE on LinkedIn.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/digital-mirror-pioneer-yfore-unveils-full-intelligent-mirror-lineup-in-north-america-302862726.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.