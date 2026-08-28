2026 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS): 2026 CIFTIS Environment and Energy Services Section Media Briefing Held

2026 China International Fair for Trade in Services

BEIJING, Aug. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On August 24, the Media Briefing for the Environment and Energy Services Section of the 2026 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) was held at Shougang Park in Beijing. This year's Environment and Energy Services Section has been upgraded from the previous "Environmental Services" section, featuring three exhibition zones - New Energy & Low-Carbon Energy Services, Circular Economy & Smart Urban Services, and Advanced New Materials Innovation - and has introduced a new urban modern agriculture segment.

According to a representative from the Beijing Municipal Commission of Urban Management, this year's section will showcase "China Services - Beijing Cases" across five modules: new heating systems, pipeline sensing, vehicle energy, urban lighting, and environmental sanitation. During the briefing, representatives from the Beijing Underground Pipeline Association (BUPA), the Beijing New Energy Vehicle Energy Association, the International Green Economy Association (IGEA) Chaoyang District, Beijing, Beijing Chaoyang Environment Group Co., Ltd., Beijing Quandian Technology Co., Ltd., and the Pinggu District Bureau of Agriculture and Rural Affairs of Beijing Municipality delivered speeches introducing their exhibition plans and core highlights.

The exhibitors are focusing on their respective specialised areas: Beijing Chaoyang Environment Group Co., Ltd. will present its four-section exhibition featuring "Rooted·Connecting, Branching·Transforming, Flourishing·Symbiosis, Shading·Giving Back," and will debut a zero-carbon smart park; the Beijing New Energy Vehicle Energy Association will launch the "Beijing Ultra-Charging" city public brand and establish a star-rating standard for charging stations alongside a collaborative governance system for industry self-regulation; Beijing Quandian Technology Co., Ltd. will showcase its "charge-and-check" battery safety detection technology; the International Green Economy Association (IGEA) Chaoyang District, Beijing, will highlight its full-life-cycle "zero-carbon park" solutions and host two brand forums - the Second Sustainable Vision Forum and the Third Green Economy Development Forum; and the Pinggu District agricultural socialised services segment will make its debut under the theme "Agricultural Zhongguancun - Services to Every Field and Every Household."

The 2026 CIFTIS will be held from September 9 to 13 at Shougang Park, with the Environment and Energy Services Section located in Hall 5, where more than ten green development themed conferences and forums will be held concurrently.

Contact person: Ms. Zhu, Tel: 86-10-63074558.