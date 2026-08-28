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Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
28.08.2026 13:00 Uhr
155 Leser
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Helsinki Partners: Why Helsinki Should Be on Every Art Lover's Travel List in Summer 2027

HELSINKI, Aug. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Following a record-breaking edition that attracted more than half a million visits, Helsinki Biennial returns in summer 2027, inviting visitors to discover world-class contemporary art across the historic island of Vallisaari, Esplanade park and HAM Helsinki Art Museum. The biennial has now revealed its theme, Unknowns, and announced the first 12 participating artists.

Helsinki Biennial combines world-class contemporary art with nature, maritime landscapes and vibrant city life in a way that is distinctly Helsinki. Located just a short ferry ride from the city centre, Vallisaari Island offers visitors the chance to discover contemporary art amidst wild island nature, historic fortifications and panoramic views across the Baltic Sea. The experience continues in Esplanade Park, Helsinki's iconic urban promenade, before leading visitors to HAM Helsinki Art Museum, one of Finland's leading contemporary art institutions. United by the theme Unknowns, the fourth edition invites audiences to explore curiosity, imagination and the possibilities that emerge when we embrace what we do not yet understand.

For travellers seeking culture, design, architecture, food and nature in a single destination, Helsinki Biennial offers from 6 June to 19 September 2027 a compelling reason to visit the Finnish capital during its brightest and most vibrant season.

International artists, new commissions and unexpected discoveries

Helsinki Biennial 2027 will bring together approximately 45 artists and artist groups from Finland and around the world. The first announced artists are Ari Bayuaji (Indonesia/Canada), Tara Donovan (United States), Laurent Grasso (France), Marguerite Humeau (France/United Kingdom), Matias Karsikas (Finland), Britta Marakatt-Labba (Sápmi/Sweden), Ragnhild May (Denmark), Yoshitomo Nara (Japan), Josefina Nelimarkka (Finland), Tawatchai Puntusawasdi (Thailand), Anna Retulainen (Finland) and Jakob Kudsk Steensen (Denmark). Further participants will be announced in the coming months.

Helsinki Biennial 2027 is curated by Mami Kataoka and Arja Miller. Photo: Kerttu Malinen, HAM / Helsinki Biennial

Exploring the Unknowns

Curated by Mami Kataoka and Arja Miller, Helsinki Biennial 2027 is built around the theme Unknowns. Rather than presenting clear answers, the biennial invites audiences to engage with mystery, wonder and uncertainty through art. Drawing inspiration from fields as diverse as astronomy, geology, science, mythology and spirituality, the biennial encourages visitors to imagine new ways of understanding both the visible and invisible worlds around us.

A proven success and a growing international attraction

With approximately 568,000 visits recorded in 2025, Helsinki Biennial has become one of the Nordic region's leading contemporary art events and an increasingly important attraction for international visitors. Bringing together internationally acclaimed artists, cultural professionals, and audiences from around the world, the biennial offers a compelling reason to experience Helsinki in summer.

The event reflects what makes Helsinki unique: the opportunity to encounter contemporary art across a historic island, vibrant public spaces, and a leading art museum, all within easy reach of one another.

Alicja Kwade's Big Be-Hide (2022) recalls the very first Helsinki Biennial, held in 2021.Photo: Maija Toivanen, HAM

Art that leaves a lasting mark on Helsinki

A visit to Helsinki Biennial offers more than a temporary exhibition experience. Several artworks commissioned for previous editions have become permanent additions to Helsinki's public art collection, creating a growing cultural legacy across the city. For visitors, this means that each edition leaves a lasting mark on Helsinki, extending the experience well beyond the summer of the biennial itself.

Helsinki Biennial 2027
Unknowns
6 June - 19 September 2027
Vallisaari Island, Esplanade Park and HAM Helsinki Art Museum

Media Day
2 June 2027

Professional Preview Days
3 - 6 June 2027

www.helsinkibiennial.fi

More information
Leena Karppinen
Senior Manager, Brand & PR
Helsinki Partners
leena.karppinen@helsinkipartners.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/helsinki-partners/r/why-helsinki-should-be-on-every-art-lover-s-travel-list-in-summer-2027,c4388986

The following files are available for download:

https://news.cision.com/helsinki-partners/i/vallisaari-island,c3560239

Vallisaari island

https://news.cision.com/helsinki-partners/i/mami-kataoka---arja-miller,c3560243

Mami Kataoka & Arja Miller

https://news.cision.com/helsinki-partners/i/esplanade-park,c3560245

Esplanade park

https://news.cision.com/helsinki-partners/i/alicja-kwade-big-be-hide,c3560246

Alicja Kwade Big Be Hide

https://news.cision.com/helsinki-partners/i/yoshitomo-nara-,c3560261

Yoshitomo Nara

https://news.cision.com/helsinki-partners/i/anna-retulainen,c3560262

Anna Retulainen

https://news.cision.com/helsinki-partners/i/ari-bayuaji,c3560263

Ari Bayuaji

https://news.cision.com/helsinki-partners/i/marguerite-humeau,c3560264

Marguerite Humeau

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/why-helsinki-should-be-on-every-art-lovers-travel-list-in-summer-2027-302862729.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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