Animal Disinfectants Market worth $6.69 billion by 2031- Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Aug. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the animal disinfectants market is estimated at USD 4.51 billion in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 6.69 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 8.2% from 2026 to 2031.

Animal Disinfectants Market Size & Forecast

Market Size Available for Years: 2022-2031

2022-2031 2026 Market Size: USD 4.51 billion

USD 4.51 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 6.69 billion

USD 6.69 billion CAGR (2026-2031): 8.2%

Animal Disinfectants Market Trends & Insights:

The animal disinfectants market growth is being driven by increasing awareness of livestock hygiene, rising concerns over infections and diseases in animals, stricter biosecurity regulations, and growing production and demand for high-quality meat, dairy, and poultry products.

The Asia Pacific region is projected to register the highest CAGR of 9.0% during the forecast period.

The dairy cleaning segment is expected to be the fastest growing, registering a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period.

The liquid segment is expected to account for the largest market share of 87.3% in 2026.

The livestock segment is expected to dominate the animal disinfectants market with a share of 94.6% during the forecast period.

Iodine is expected to hold the largest market share in 2031.

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The demand for animal disinfectants is poised to grow steadily, supported by an increasing emphasis on animals' health, disease prevention, farm hygiene needs, and biosecurity across livestock, aquaculture, and poultry production. Unlike routine cleaning products related to animals, disinfectants are specifically used to control various types of bacteria, viruses, fungi, and other microorganisms across animal housing, equipment, milking systems, transportation facilities, and other production environments. The growing incidence of infectious diseases, expansion of intensive animal farming, and rising demand for animal protein are increasing the need for effective and reliable disinfection solutions. Animal disinfectants are available in a wide range of formulations, including liquids, powders, foams, and concentrates, with applications spanning livestock housing, poultry farms, dairy cleaning, veterinary facilities, and other animal-care environments. Increasing adoption of preventive biosecurity practices, stricter hygiene requirements, and growing awareness of pathogen control are expected to further propel the growth of the animal disinfectants market.

By animal type, the livestock segment is expected to dominate the animal disinfectants market during the forecast period.

The livestock segment is expected to maintain its dominance, supported by the large-scale production of cattle, swine, and other farm animals and the extensive use of disinfectants across housing, equipment, transportation, and farm premises. Growing emphasis on disease prevention, animal health, and biosecurity is further supporting the adoption of disinfectants in livestock production.

By form, the liquid segment is expected to hold the largest share in the animal disinfectants market during the forecast period.

The liquid segment is expected to account for the largest share owing to its versatility, ease of dilution, and suitability for different application methods, including spraying, foaming, and surface disinfection. Liquid formulations are widely used across animal housing, equipment, milking systems, and other farm environments, supporting their broad adoption.

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Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the animal disinfectants market during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is expected to register the fastest growth, supported by expanding livestock and poultry production, rising animal protein consumption, and increasing adoption of farm biosecurity practices. Recurring outbreaks of diseases such as African swine fever and avian influenza are further encouraging producers and authorities to strengthen sanitation and disease-control measures, creating growth opportunities for animal disinfectant manufacturers.

Top Companies in the Animal Disinfectants Market

The report profiles key players such as LANXESS (Germany), Kersia Group (France), Ecolab (US), GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (Germany), Solvay (Belgium), Virbac (France), among others.

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Investment Funding Context

In 2017, Laboratoire M2, a Canadian developer of botanical disinfectant technology under the THYMOX brand, raised USD 4.6 million in a Series B financing round led by Cycle Capital Management and Desjardins Innovatech, with participation from new investors. The funding was used to accelerate the international commercial expansion of THYMOX across animal health, crop protection, institutional, and retail applications, supporting the company's efforts to expand its market presence and commercialize its plant-based disinfectant technology globally

Revenue Shift Context

The global animal disinfectants market is shifting from conventional hygiene products toward higher-performance, broad-spectrum, and specialized biosecurity solutions, supported by rising disease incidence, stricter farm hygiene practices, and growing emphasis on preventive animal health. The market is projected to grow from USD 4.51 billion in 2026 to USD 6.69 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 8.2%, with growth increasingly driven by demand across livestock, poultry, dairy, and other animal production applications. This shift indicates that value growth is supported not only by higher disinfectant consumption but also by increasing adoption of differentiated formulations, convenient application formats, and advanced biosecurity solutions.

Mergers and Acquisitions

Key players are pursuing acquisitions and divestitures to strengthen their presence in animal health, cleaning, disinfection, and hygiene solutions. In July 2025, Neogen Corporation completed the sale of its global cleaners and disinfectants business to Kersia Group for USD 130 million in cash, plus contingent consideration linked to future performance. The transaction enabled Neogen to sharpen its strategic focus on its core business, while providing Kersia with the opportunity to expand its position in cleaning and disinfection solutions. In January 2025, STOCKMEIER Group announced the acquisition of Synerlogic, a Netherlands-based chemical distributor and toll manufacturer. Synerlogic supplies cleaning and disinfection solutions to food-industry customers, while the acquisition strengthens STOCKMEIER's European footprint in cleaning solutions and expands its presence across the Benelux region.

ANIMAL DISINFECTANTS MARKET: MERGERS AND ACQUISITIONS, January 2021- August 2026

Month & Year Deal Type Company 1 Company 2 Description Jul-25 Acquisition Kersia Group (France) Neogen Corporation (US) Kersia Group acquired Neogen's global cleaners and disinfectants business for USD 130 million in cash, plus contingent consideration linked to future performance. The acquisition strengthened Kersia's portfolio of cleaning and disinfection solutions and expanded its capabilities and presence in animal hygiene and biosecurity markets. Jan-25 Acquisition STOCKMEIER Group (Germany) Synerlogic (Netherlands) STOCKMEIER acquired Synerlogic, a chemical distributor and toll manufacturer supplying cleaning and disinfection solutions, to strengthen its European cleaning-solutions footprint and expand its presence in the Benelux.

Company Revenue Share Details

The animal disinfectants market remains moderately fragmented, with the leading companies including LANXESS (Germany), Kersia Group (France), Ecolab (US), GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (Germany), and DeLaval (Sweden). These companies compete through broad product portfolios, advanced disinfectant formulations, global distribution networks, regulatory capabilities, and solutions tailored to livestock, poultry, dairy, and farm biosecurity applications.

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