Any industry benefits from gender diversity and inclusion. Full stop. That said, the EV charging, energy storage, grid infrastructure and solar sectors are still perceived as rather technical fields which, for many structural reasons, women tend to shy away from. In my experience, however, the socio-economic perspective is very much needed to build functioning ecosystems. The success of the renewable energy and electric mobility transition does not hinge on technology alone. If it did, we would already have 100% electric vehicle market share and a fully renewable energy mix. Building a career ...

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