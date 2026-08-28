2026 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS): Preparations for 2026 CIFTIS basically completed: official

2026 China International Fair for Trade in Services

BEIJING, Aug. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Preparatory work for the 2026 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) has been essentially completed, Vice Minister of Commerce Yan Dong said on Friday.

This year's CIFTIS, set to be held from Sept. 9 to 13 in Beijing, will bring together exhibitors from over 90 countries and international organizations, along with more than 1,800 companies. The event offers opportunities for all participants to showcase and trade their quality services and better explore the Chinese market, Yan told a press conference.

The fair will debut fields dedicated to providing professional support for Chinese companies seeking overseas expansion, helping bring more quality Chinese services to the global market, Yan said.

As China advances the application of big data, cloud computing and artificial intelligence in services trade, the 2026 CIFTIS will focus on showcasing the latest progress in areas including financial technology, digital and smart healthcare, and energy conservation and environmental protection, Yan said.

Improving the quality of trade and investment cooperation is a key task set out in the outline of China's 15th Five-Year Plan (2026-2030), which calls for efforts to better coordinate imports and exports while placing equal emphasis on trade in goods and services.

China's services trade posted a solid performance in the first half of 2026, with total services imports and exports reaching 3.8 trillion yuan (about 560.4 billion U.S. dollars), up 8.3 percent year on year. Services exports, in particular, rose 17.6 percent, emerging as a key driver of foreign trade growth, according to the Ministry of Commerce.

"Looking ahead to the full year, China's services trade will maintain a generally positive trend, with services exports showing robust growth momentum," Yan said.

Contact person: Ms. Zhu, Tel: 86-10-63074558