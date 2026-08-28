Wood Mackenzie expects energy storage deployment in Latin America to accelerate sharply over the next decade. In its new "Latin America Energy Storage Outlook 2026" report, the consultancy forecasts cumulative capacity to increase from 2.5 GW in 2025 to 34 GW in 2035, representing a 13.6-fold increase in installed capacity over 10 years. The new forecast represents a substantial revision from the previous edition of the report. In September 2025, Wood Mackenzie projected that the Latin American market would reach 23 GW in 2034, with a compound annual growth rate of 8%. At the time, it had already ...

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