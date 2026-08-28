Tenneco Industrial to Showcase Advanced Technologies for the Marine and Large-Bore Engines at SMM 2026

September 1-4, 2026 | Hall A3, Booth 205

HAMBURG, Germany, Aug. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tenneco, a leading global designer, manufacturer, and distributor of technologies for original equipment and aftermarket customers across the mobility and industrial markets, will showcase a broad portfolio of advanced technologies for marine and large-bore engine (LBE) applications at SMM 2026 in Hamburg from September 1-4. On display will be Industrial solutions from Tenneco's Champion, DEVA and LBE brands, engineered to meet the rising demands of these applications: durability, reliability, efficiency and lower emissions.

The portfolio spans high-performance engine components, advanced bearing technologies and self-lubricating materials, ignition systems, and exhaust aftertreatment solutions, all engineered for the demanding conditions of marine, power generation and other large-bore engine applications. These are the highly engineered, mission-critical technologies that perform where the stakes are highest, and they're built to support the industry's transition toward alternative fuels and increasingly stringent performance requirements.

"SMM gives Tenneco Industrial a platform to demonstrate how our technologies address the evolving requirements of the marine industry," said Heiko Wuschick, executive director, Global Industrial - LBE. "Marine is one of the most demanding environments an engine will ever face, and it's exactly where our engineering earns its place. As the industry prepares for broader use of alternative fuels, our advanced materials, coatings, component design and system-level expertise deliver solutions engineered for today's and tomorrow's marine engines."

Large-Bore Engine Technologies

Tenneco's LBE portfolio includes components designed for the demanding conditions of modern large-bore engines, including valvetrain components, steel pistons, cylinder head gaskets, piston rings and bearings.

Valvetrain Components

Tenneco supplies valvetrain components for a broad range of four-stroke engines, including high-alloy and hollow valves, compact rotators, cotters, valve seats and guides. Advanced materials, hard-facings and coatings help support performance in engines operating under higher temperatures, increased combustion pressures or with alternative fuels, including hydrogen, methanol and ammonia.

Steel Pistons

Tenneco's steel pistons are designed for next generation marine and industrial engines operating under increasingly demanding conditions. They provide strength, durability and reliability while addressing customers' fuel consumption, emissions and total cost of ownership objectives.

Steel Elastomer Cylinder Head Gaskets

Tenneco's steel elastomer cylinder head gaskets combine robust media sealing with high combustion-pressure capability. Designed for next-generation large engines, the technology supports reliable sealing under demanding thermal and mechanical loads, including applications with peak cylinder pressures exceeding 300 bar.

DuroGlide Piston Rings

DuroGlide piston rings combine advanced diamond-like carbon coating technology with optimized ring design to deliver low friction, high wear resistance, oil control and extended component life for LBE applications.

IROX Sputter Bearings

Tenneco's IROX bearing technologies are designed for highly loaded large-bore engine applications and demanding lubrication conditions. Advanced polymer and sputter-overlay technologies support wear resistance, reliable performance, and longer component life across marine, power generation, rail, off-highway and industrial applications.

DEVA Sliding Materials

Tenneco will highlight deva.tex 518, a fiber-reinforced sliding material developed for demanding hydro, offshore and marine environments. Its two-layer composite structure combines mechanical strength, tribological performance and chemical resistance for critical infrastructure applications.

Champion Ignition Technology

The Champion brand will showcase ignition technologies designed for large-bore gas engines and demanding marine applications, including pre-chamber, bridge and cold-type spark plugs. Application-specific designs, advanced materials and CFD-optimized geometries support combustion performance, thermal efficiency and durability while helping reduce emissions and fuel consumption.

Clean Air Exhaust Aftertreatment

Tenneco Clean Air provides exhaust aftertreatment systems designed to help customers manage emissions from large engines. Modular system architectures and advanced engineering tools support optimized system performance, flexibility and cost management across different engine and application requirements.

Visit Us at SMM 2026

Visit Tenneco Industrial in Hall A3, Booth 205 to learn more about technologies and solutions for the marine and LBE market.

SMM 2026

September 1-4, 2026

Hamburg, Germany

About Tenneco

Tenneco is a global designer and manufacturer of highly engineered, mission-critical technologies and aftermarket products for the world's vehicles and industrial equipment. Through our DRiV, Performance Solutions, Clean Air, Powertrain and Champion business groups, Tenneco delivers technology for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, motorsport, and aftermarket customers. Visit Tenneco.com to learn more.

CONTACT:

Media@tenneco.com

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